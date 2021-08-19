Sports broadcaster, entrepreneur, and former Seattle Seahawks defensive back Jordan Babineaux will be teaching a sport-focused professional development course this fall for Seattle University’s new MBA in Sport and Entertainment Management (MBA SEM) at the Albers School of Business and Economics.
The program launched in March this year.
Babineaux, a Southern Arkansas University graduate, released his new book in May. It is entitled, “Pivot to Win: Make the Big Plays in Life, Sports & Business.”
Babineaux will focus on how to carve out a career path with the inaugural cohort of sport MBA students. He will share his experiences on the field, personal insights from his entrepreneurship journey, and corporate case studies to help students identify a clear path for their chosen profession.
“Joining MBA SEM as an adjunct professor to help students grow into young professionals is an incredible honor,” Babineaux said. “The program is unique in that it aims to develop a pipeline of diverse talent for future sport and entertainment leadership positions. I’m delighted to be among the group of educators and industry partners who will be shaping this next generation of sport leaders.”
Maylon Hanold, program director for MBA SEM, said, “Jordan brings a unique perspective to our students in terms of career path. Our students will all be trying to succeed in a highly competitive field. Getting a job and being successful are not easy. Jordan has been there at the highest level and can attest to the fact that working hard is not the only answer – working smart, having self-awareness, and building a support system are critical.”
Babineaux is one of two adjunct professors from the sport world who will be heading up the course on professional development. The other adjunct professor is Jake Hirshman, executive producer and host of Life in the Front Office podcast who is currently working for the Arizona Coyotes in partnership sales.
Babineaux transitioned from nearly a decade playing in the NFL to become a sports broadcaster, entrepreneur, and speaker. He currently serves as co-host of the Seattle Seahawks television and radio broadcasts, while also helping organizations, teams, and leaders navigate change. Babineaux graduated from Seattle University in 2021 with a Leadership Executive MBA.
He holds a bachelor’s degree in mass communication from Southern Arkansas University.