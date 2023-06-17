The Southern Arkansas University System Board of Trustees will meet in regular session at 1 p.m. Thursday in Reynolds Grand Hall B on the SAU-Magnolia campus.
The agenda includes comments by Dr. Trey Berry, SAU president, and Gaye Manning, interim chancellor of SAU Tech; academic program changes at SAU and SAU Tech; SAU Handbook resolution; resolution on System Provisional and Pool Positions; authorization to pursue the sale of the SAU Workforce Training building; personnel changes; 2023-2024 System Budget, and SAU/SAU Tech Athletic Certification.