Charles Moore has been named the April 2023 Betty J. Lewis Unsung Hero Award recipient at Southern Arkansas University-Tech.
A native of Camden, Moore was born March 10, 1948 to Eddie and Ida B Moore. In 1966, He enlisted in the U.S. Army, and in 1967 he fought in the Vietnam War, and his eldest son, Michael Ray Moore, was born. Moore left the war in 1970 and relocated to Milwaukee, WI, where he, his wife Verdia, and four children, Eddie, Keisha, Kimberly, and Krystal, lived until his wife succumbed to a heart attack in 1989.
In 1990, Moore moved back to Camden to be closer to his family. Moore married his current wife, Betty, in 1999 and worked in the school system until he retired in 2006 when he was diagnosed with cancer.
In 2007, he founded the “Planting A Seed Foundation” (PASF). PASF is a non-profit organization that was initially centered around providing affordable child care to the area youth but has grown to be a summer activity program, an after-school tutoring site, a state feeding facility, a pickup and drop off location for Veterans to catch the VA bus to and from doctor appointments, a UAMS mobile health partner, a partner of the Ouachita County court system, so people can come to Planting A Seed to work off fines or get their records expunged, as well as a place for fellowship for the Senior Citizen community.
Charles Moore has been a trustee at New St. James AME since 1993 and a steward since 1996. He is currently Chief Stewart and the treasurer of the finance committee. He was named KARK’s Arkansas’ 2009 Father of the Year, and he was recently notified that the upcoming Veteran facility will be named in his honor. Charles also enjoys traveling with his family and spending time with his grandchildren.