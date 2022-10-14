Slight enrollment growth continues at Southern Arkansas University Tech in East Camden.
Chancellor Dr. Jason Morrison reported on enrollment treads Thursday during the SAU System Board of Trustees meeting in Magnolia.
There were slight increases in both the college core enrollment and concurrent enrollment.
The Arkansas Fire Training Academy and the SAU Tech campus continue to grow their relationship with one another. The two entities held a family night attended by more than 350 people.
“It was a tremendous night where the students showed off their skills, and their family was able to come down and check out the campus facilities,” Morrison said.
Improvements are being made to many of the degree programs, including the fire science degrees, by adding certificates in instructor training, officers, arsons, and more.
A total of $287,000 out of a $300,000 goal has been raised toward construction of the SAU Tech baseball field. During a ceremony at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, October 18, the name of the park will be revealed. Morrison said that the baseball team will be playing on its new field come February 1, 2023.
Gaye Manning, SAU Tech’s vice chancellor for finance and administration, is a finalist for the Arkansas Business CFO of the Year Award. Manning has served as the vice chancellor for 21 years and has been employed by SAU Tech for 38 years.
SAU Tech received a $1.1 million grant that will be used to update their aviation program, welding programs, remodeling activity centers for additional training space, and much more.
Two SAU Tech resolutions were passed by the board. These resolutions are for the SAU Tech sidewalk grant and the Charles O. Ross building sale in downtown Camden.
The residence hall sidewalk grant is a part of the federal-aid transportation alternatives program with 80% federal participation and 20% local match. These funds will be used to create an ADA-compliant sidewalk and highway crossing from the SAU Tech campus to the residence halls.
The Charles O. Ross building was formerly used for classes and other events. At present, it is no longer utilized for these purposes.
Dr. Edward Rice, SAU Tech vice chancellor for student affairs, presented the 2021-22 Minority Recruitment and Retention Reports.
SAU Tech is excited that a diversity, equity, and inclusion component has been added to its Professional Development Module. Rice said that by January, the first module should be held to be sure that faculty and staff on campus know how the colleges are everchanging with the amount of diverse, minority students.
A total of 439 minority students enrolled at SAU Tech in fall 2021, which is 44% of the total student count. There were 186 minority graduates at graduation, 37% of the graduate population.
A total of 44 minority employees are part of the full-time faculty and staff of 150 at SAU Tech.