Southern Arkansas University’s Department of Theatre will perform its final show of the 2022-2023 season, “Freaky Friday,” April 12-15.
Based on the 1972 novel by Mary Rodgers and the hit Disney films, the musical is about an overworked mother and a rebellious teenage daughter who magically swap bodies.
They have just one day to make things right again. From an extreme scavenger hunt to the hurdles of adult life, Ellie and Katherine have to both learn what it means to walk a day in the other’s shoes and build up the immeasurable love between a mother and daughter.
“Freaky Friday” will be performed at Southern Arkansas University’s Harton Theatre at 7 p.m. April 12-15, and 2 p.m. April 16.
April 12 will be a “Pay What You Can Preview Night.”
Tickets for April 13-16 are $5 for students/children 12 and under, $7 for seniors/SAU staff and faculty, and $10 general admission.
A school showing will be available at 10 a.m. April 14. For any questions or to sign your school up to visit, contact SAU Theatre at theatre@saumag.edu or call Prince Duren at 870-235-4263.
CAST
Ellie Blake -- Audra Tibbit
Katherine Blake -- Amber Gantt
Fletcher Blake -- Brycen Gray
Mike -- Benjamin Gessleman
Torrey -- Elizabeth McKee
Adam --- Alex Gray
Savannah -- Gracie Sivils
Hannah -- Rae Tucker
Gretchen -- Riah Brown
Parker -- James Taylor
Wells -- Carmelo Brown
Ensemble -- Mykala Clark, Dalton Hale, Joshlin Wiggins, Jocelyn Parsons, Austin Plunkett, Austin Crank, Peaches Amos, Charlie Bradshaw, Dakota Hughes, Kristella Kemp, Cady Oliver
Pit Singers -- Jazpyn VanAssche, Emma Walker, Grace Walker
CREW
Director -- Prince Duren
Assistant Director -- Joann Shaver
Choreographer -- Amber Michael
Music Director/Conductor -- Michael Womack
Stage Manager -- Rylee Creed
Assistant Stage Managers -- Payge Creed, Jaimeson Biard
Costume Designer -- Danielle Hawkins
Hair and Makeup Designer -- Rae Tucker
Scenic Designer -- Caleb Burkhalter
Lighting Designer -- Joann Shaver
Props Designer -- Jaimeson Biard
Sound Designer -- Ben Culp