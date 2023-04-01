Harton

Harton Theatre at Southern Arkansas University.

Southern Arkansas University’s Department of Theatre will perform its final show of the 2022-2023 season, “Freaky Friday,” April 12-15.

Based on the 1972 novel by Mary Rodgers and the hit Disney films, the musical is about an overworked mother and a rebellious teenage daughter who magically swap bodies.

They have just one day to make things right again. From an extreme scavenger hunt to the hurdles of adult life, Ellie and Katherine have to both learn what it means to walk a day in the other’s shoes and build up the immeasurable love between a mother and daughter.

“Freaky Friday” will be performed at Southern Arkansas University’s Harton Theatre at 7 p.m. April 12-15, and 2 p.m. April 16.

April 12 will be a “Pay What You Can Preview Night.”

Tickets for April 13-16 are $5 for students/children 12 and under, $7 for seniors/SAU staff and faculty, and $10 general admission.

A school showing will be available at 10 a.m. April 14. For any questions or to sign your school up to visit, contact SAU Theatre at theatre@saumag.edu or call Prince Duren at 870-235-4263.

CAST

Ellie Blake -- Audra Tibbit

Katherine Blake -- Amber Gantt

Fletcher Blake -- Brycen Gray

Mike -- Benjamin Gessleman

Torrey -- Elizabeth McKee

Adam --- Alex Gray

Savannah -- Gracie Sivils

Hannah -- Rae Tucker

Gretchen -- Riah Brown

Parker -- James Taylor

Wells -- Carmelo Brown

Ensemble -- Mykala Clark, Dalton Hale, Joshlin Wiggins, Jocelyn Parsons, Austin Plunkett, Austin Crank, Peaches Amos, Charlie Bradshaw, Dakota Hughes, Kristella Kemp, Cady Oliver

Pit Singers -- Jazpyn VanAssche, Emma Walker, Grace Walker

CREW

Director -- Prince Duren

Assistant Director -- Joann Shaver

Choreographer -- Amber Michael

Music Director/Conductor -- Michael Womack

Stage Manager -- Rylee Creed

Assistant Stage Managers -- Payge Creed, Jaimeson Biard

Costume Designer -- Danielle Hawkins

Hair and Makeup Designer -- Rae Tucker

Scenic Designer -- Caleb Burkhalter

Lighting Designer -- Joann Shaver

Props Designer -- Jaimeson Biard

Sound Designer -- Ben Culp

