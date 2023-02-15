Southern Arkansas University-Tech has announced the resignation of Chancellor Dr. Jason Morrison, effective May 21.
Morrison has served the college for the last six years.
Trinity Valley Community College in Athens, TX, has named Morrison as the sole finalist for the school’s presidency.
"Stephanie, Brennan, and I have enjoyed our time at SAU Tech and are genuinely grateful for all the support shown us during the past six years. This move is right for my family, and I am leaving SAU Tech in a position of strength for the future. I am confident its future leaders will continue leading the College, making Tech great."
Under Texas state law, the official announcement will come on March 6.
Trinity Valley Community College selected Morrison from a field of 136 applicants in a national search.
Morrison has been active in his community, serving on several economic development and chamber of commerce boards. Formerly, he served as the vice president for Academic Affairs at Carl Albert State College and as dean for Academic Education at Central Community College.
He holds degrees from Henderson State University, Arkansas State University and earned his doctor of Education in Educational Leadership at Arkansas State University.
He is married to Stephanie who teaches criminal justice classes as an adjunct instructor, is the SAU Tech cheer coach, and maintains a respirator therapist license. They have one daughter.
The announcement triggered a 21-day waiting period before Morrison can be confirmed. Per Texas state law, after the board names a finalist, it must wait 21 days to officially appoint a finalist as president. This gives the public an opportunity to present additional comments or concerns about a finalist before he or she is officially named president.
The search for TVCC’s next president began last August after Dr. Jerry King announced his retirement May 31, 2023.