Southern Arkansas University is celebrating Homecoming this week.
The theme for Homecoming 2021 is “Love and Loyalty,” representing the completion of the Love and Loyalty Campaign. The Campaign Celebration takes place on Friday and Saturday.
The Love and Loyalty Campaign was launched in 2016 and was anticipated to be the most ambitious fundraising campaign in SAU’s history. Today, the campaign has raised over $28.6 million with the help of Mulerider alumni and friends.
This year’s celebration includes the Homecoming Kick-Off Pep Rally, SGA burgers in The Mall, the Drive-In Movie, Spirit Logs, Street Painting Competition, the Banner Decoration Contest, and the Great SAU Campout. On October 9, before the Muleriders football game, the coronation of the Homecoming King and Queen and their court will take place.
The Homecoming week started Monday with the Homecoming Kick-Off Pep Rally at the Greek Theater. On Tuesday, SGA celebrated with burgers/ and hot dogs in the Mall. Wednesday evening, SAB’s Drive-In Movie night will start in the Reynolds Center parking lot at 8 p.m. The spy thriller “Black Widow” will be shown.
On Thursday, the Great SAU Campout, along with the bonfire and pep rally, will begin at 10 p.m. at the Alumni Center, and the Spirit Log display and Street Painting competition will be held from 11 p.m. to 1 a.m. on the Farm Road.
At noon Friday, the Homecoming Heartbeat begins in the Mall Area. The SAU Sports Hall of Fame Banquet will be held in Grand Hall beginning at 6:30 p.m.
The BSU/BCM Reunion will take place at the Baptist College Ministries Building at 10 a.m. Saturday. For more information or to RSVP, contact Robert Gunnels at rgunnels@sautech.edu.
Mulegating is sponsored by BancorpSouth and begins at 11 a.m. at the Alumni Center. The Homecoming Pep Rally will be at 1 p.m. at the Alumni Center Lawn, featuring a walk-through of the 2021 Homecoming court.
The King and Queen Court presentation will begin at 2 p.m. at Wilkins Stadium. Following the coronation will be the Mulerider football Homecoming game as SAU plays Southeastern Oklahoma State University.
Fans can walk across the Alumni Bridge from Mulegating to get a good seat at Wilkins Stadium for the Mulerider football game, which is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. at Wilkins Stadium.
CLICK HERE to purchase tickets for the game.
Following the football game by 30 minutes, the Muleriders baseball team will celebrate its GAC Regular Season Championship and 13th NCAA Tournament Appearance at the Championship Ring Ceremony.