The Southern Arkansas University System Board of Trustees will meet at 1:30 p.m. Thursday in the SAU Tech Student Center in Camden.
Board members and presenters will meet face-to-face. Guests are invited to attend this public meeting virtually via Zoom or by dialing 1-312-626-6799 (audio only) and using these Zoom credentials: meeting ID 863 7573 6585 and passcode 232382.
Agenda items include a resolution for outgoing board member Therral Story, the annual Board of Trustees election of officers, a resolution to refund a bond issue, as well as annual academic and fiscal reports.
Also on the agenda is a land use resolution, requesting permission for the president to engage in communication with potential investors should opportunities arise that promote the mission of Southern Arkansas University.
