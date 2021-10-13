Aushiuania Smith from Magnolia, a student in SAU Tech's aviation maintenance program, has received a $2,500 scholarship from NASA and the Arkansas Space Grant Consortium.
The Arkansas Space Grant Consortium (ASGC) is part of the National Space Grant College and Fellowship Program NASA initiated in '89; operations in the state began March 1, 1990.
ASGC Includes 17 four-year universities and colleges throughout Arkansas. Its primary goal is to educate and familiarize faculty, undergraduate, and graduate students with aerospace and related industries.
The ASGC also conducts programs to familiarize and motivate K-12 students with the STEM-related courses needed to enter aerospace activities at colleges and universities to prepare them to enter high tech white-collar and blue-collar professions in high-tech industries.