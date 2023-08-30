Tim Tebow will be the presenter for the 18th annual Farmers Bank & Trust Distinguished Speaker Series, Tuesday, October 10 at Southern Arkansas University.
The two-time national champion, first-round NFL draft pick and Heisman Trophy winner will speak at the W.T. Watson Athletic Center at Southern Arkansas University.
The football star and New York Times Bestselling author established the Tim Tebow Foundation in 2010. The charitable organization helps make dreams come true for children with life-threatening illnesses. His foundation also builds Timmy's Playrooms in children's hospitals; provides life-changing surgeries to children in the Philippines through the Tebow CURE Hospital; sponsors Night to Shine, a nationwide prom and worldwide movement for people with special needs, and provides care for orphans in six countries and adoption aid grants for families who choose to adopt an international child with special needs.
Proceeds from the annual series fund the Dr. Bob Burns Distinguished Speaker Scholarship Endowment that provides annual scholarships to deserving students who are building their future by obtaining their education at SAU.
A private reception will be held with Tebow at 5:30 p.m. at the Farmers Bank & Trust main bank in Magnolia.
The dinner and lecture will follow at 7 p.m. in the W.T. Watson Athletic Center.
Sponsorship opportunities are offered through the SAU Foundation.
A Gold Sponsorship, $2,500, includes the following: 10 tickets to the dinner, lecture and pre-dinner reception; premium dinner seating in the Gold Section with name or corporate logo prominently displayed on table; five premium parking passes; and, recognition during the event and in the program.
A Blue Sponsorship, $1,000, includes the following: eight tickets to the dinner and lecture, two tickets to the pre-dinner reception, premium seating in the Blue Section with name or corporate logo prominently displayed on table, one premium parking pass, and recognition during the event and in the program.
Individual tickets to the reception, dinner, and lecture are $250 while dinner and lecture tickets are $125.
CLICK HERE to reserve a table or ticket.
Reservations may also be made by calling 870-235-4287.