SAU Tech

SAU-Tech Homecoming Court members, left to right, Shwanti Fogle (F), Anna Sanders (F), Avery Parrott (F), Baylie Ainsworth (F), Latavia Jefferson (S), Elizabeth Brooke Avant (S), Ashley Stith (S), and Catherine Rosemore (S).

Southern Arkansas University Tech has named its Spring 2022 Homecoming Court.

The court is comprised of 4 sophomores and 4 freshmen students and the students were elected by the SAU Tech student body.

The court is as follows:

Freshman Maids -- Baylie Ainsworth, Avery Parrott, Anna Sanders, and Shawnti Fogle

Sophomore Maids -- Latavia Jefferson, Elizabeth Brooke Avant, Ashley Stith, and Catherine Rosemore

SAU Tech's Rocket Homecoming will take place on February 19.

CLICK HERE for more information.

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

0
0
0
0
0