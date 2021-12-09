Southern Arkansas University Tech has named its Spring 2022 Homecoming Court.
The court is comprised of 4 sophomores and 4 freshmen students and the students were elected by the SAU Tech student body.
The court is as follows:
Freshman Maids -- Baylie Ainsworth, Avery Parrott, Anna Sanders, and Shawnti Fogle
Sophomore Maids -- Latavia Jefferson, Elizabeth Brooke Avant, Ashley Stith, and Catherine Rosemore
SAU Tech's Rocket Homecoming will take place on February 19.
