Former NFL quarterback Archie Manning will be the guest speaker for the 17th annual Farmers Bank & Trust Distinguished Speaker Series at Southern Arkansas University.
The event will be Thursday, November 10. There will be a private reception at 5:30 p.m., followed by a dinner and lecture at 7 p.m.
Individual dinner and lecture tickets are $125. Reception, dinner and lecture tickets are $250. Table sponsorships are available for $1,00 and $2,500.
The annual lecture has raised tens of thousands of dollars for SAU’s scholarship fund since its inception. Past speakers have included Terry Bradshaw, David and Julie Eisenhower, James Bradley, John Walsh, James Carville and others.
Though Archie Manning’s legacy may have begun on the field, he continues to captivate audiences from the lectern by discussing his phenomenal career and transition into the business world. He serves as a public relations and business consultant for several local, regional, and national companies, including Reebok, Gatorade, Direct TV, and CBS Sports.
Manning was born May 19, 1949 in Drew, MS. He attended the University of Mississippi where he was named an All-American Quarterback and his number is retired. He was voted Mississippi's Greatest All-Time Athlete in 1992, and was named Mississippi's Most Popular Athlete of the Century.
Manning and his son Peyton were named among the 100 All-Time Greatest College Football Players. He was inducted into the National Football Foundation College Hall of Fame and is a member of other Halls of Fame including Louisiana and Mississippi.
In 1971, Manning was the second player chosen in the NFL draft - the number one draft choice of the New Orleans Saints. He set Saints passing records, played in two Pro Bowls and was named the NFC Most Valuable Player in 1978. He was the first player in Saints history to be inducted into the Louisiana Superdome Wall of Fame and was in the first class of the Saints Ring of Honor. He concluded his 15-year career in 1985. He was also drafted four times by major league baseball.
While in pro football, he received the Byron "Whizzer" White Humanitarian Award, the Bart Starr Humanitarian Award, the Spirit of Good Sports Award from the National Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association and the U.S. Jaycees named him one of 10 Outstanding Young Americans.
Manning was honored by the United States Sports Academy with the 2006 Distinguished Service Award. Also, he received the Silver Buffalo, the Boy Scouts of America's highest award.
Manning and his wife Olivia were recipients of the National Pathfinder Award for their work in post-Hurricane Katrina. They live in New Orleans and have three sons, Cooper, Peyton and Eli.