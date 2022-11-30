Southern Arkansas University Tech has announced that Joyce Elliott will be the guest speaker for the annual Black History Celebration on February 23, 2023.
Elliott leaves her State Senate seat in January. She presently represents Senate District 31, comprising parts of Little Rock and Pulaski County. She was elected to the Senate in 2008 after serving three terms in the House of Representatives from 2001 through 2006. She is vice chair of Senate Education for the 93rd General Assembly.
Elliott is a member of the Senate Insurance and Commerce Committee, Joint Retirement and Social Security Committee, Joint Budget Committee, Arkansas Legislative Council, and Legislative Joint Auditing Committee and serves on several different committees.
In 2013 Senator Elliott received the Arkansas Municipal League Distinguished Legislator Award. In 2003 the Central Arkansas Labor Council honored her with the Marty Schuller Community Service Award. The same year WiLL (Women's Legislative Lobby) recognized her with its Pacesetter Award for leadership and commitment to the vision of a just, peaceful, and inclusive world.
Senator Elliott has been active with the Democratic Party at the local, state, and national levels, having served as first vice chairman of the Democratic Party of Arkansas and a member of the Democratic National Committee (DNC) and its Resolution Committee.
She is a member of Mosaic Church and enjoys reading, whitewater rafting, canoeing, traveling, walking/hiking, working out at the gym, listening to various types of music, dancing, and seeking an overall balanced life. Senator Elliott has one son, Elliott Barnes of Little Rock.
The SAU Tech Black History Celebration is scheduled for 6 p.m. February 23, 2023 in the SAU Tech Student Center.