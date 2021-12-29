EAST CAMDEN -- Southern Arkansas University Tech has released its Chancellor’s and Dean’s lists for fall 2021.
Chancellor's List students registered for 12 hours or more of college-level credit for the semester who receive a 4.00 semester GPA on all hours attempted.
Columbia County students on the list were:
Marcia Thompson, Magnolia
Avonni Parham, McNeil
Ty'Eishia Smith, Magnolia
Dean's List students registered for 12 hours or more of college-level credit for the semester who receive a minimum 3.50 semester GPA on all hours attempted are awarded the
designation.
Columbia County students on the list:
Chansin Manning, Magnolia
Baylie Ainsworth, Magnolia
Max Harmon, Magnolia
Jamiah Curry, Magnolia
Charlotte Armstrong, Magnolia
Tyler Irby, McNeil
Amir Cooper, Magnolia
Braxton Clayton, Magnolia