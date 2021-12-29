SAU Tech

EAST CAMDEN -- Southern Arkansas University Tech has released its Chancellor’s and Dean’s lists for fall 2021.

Chancellor's List students registered for 12 hours or more of college-level credit for the semester who receive a 4.00 semester GPA on all hours attempted.

Columbia County students on the list were:

Marcia Thompson, Magnolia

Avonni Parham, McNeil

Ty'Eishia Smith, Magnolia

Dean's List students registered for 12 hours or more of college-level credit for the semester who receive a minimum 3.50 semester GPA on all hours attempted are awarded the

designation.

Columbia County students on the list:

Chansin Manning, Magnolia

Baylie Ainsworth, Magnolia

Max Harmon, Magnolia

Jamiah Curry, Magnolia

Charlotte Armstrong, Magnolia

Tyler Irby, McNeil

Amir Cooper, Magnolia

Braxton Clayton, Magnolia

