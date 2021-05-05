Southern Arkansas University’s Master of Science in Agriculture program has been ranked fourth in the nation in a recently-issued online report through OnlineSchoolsReport.com.
The MS in Agriculture gives graduate students advanced knowledge in agricultural education, preparing them to succeed in leadership and management in secondary schools and extension education.
The report encourages students to obtain an MS in Agriculture at SAU, noting the program incorporates modern technology into critical thinking and problem-solving skills. The MS in Agriculture at SAU also builds socially responsible students who can contribute to the local and global economy.
According to the report, student satisfaction with the program achieved 76.6 percent, and its admission rate registered 69 percent.
Dr. Copie Moore, associate professor of agriculture, said, “SAU is honored and humbled to receive this prestigious ranking. We pride ourselves in providing an affordable and quality education that is flexible to working professionals in the agricultural field. While the typical graduate student is either a school-based agricultural educator or an extension educator, other agricultural professionals have graduated or are current students in the program.”
Millie Chism, an agriculture teacher in Pine Grove, MS, and 2020-2021 National Teacher Ambassador for FFA said, “The Master of Science in Agriculture program at SAU has been phenomenal for me. It has provided me with content that I can continue to use throughout my teaching career. I love the layout of the program as it works with my teaching schedule and provides flexibility for busy teachers. The staff at SAU has worked so well with me to ensure that all of my out-of-state needs are taken care of.”
“The Master of Science in Agriculture program at SAU held major benefits for me,” Tyler Granberry, Department of Agricultural & Extension Education and Evaluation at Louisiana State University and 2020-2021 Outstanding PhD graduate student said. “As an agricultural educator, I needed a graduate degree that would provide high-quality content in a context that was relevant and accessible. Those qualities were exactly what I found in this program. I had the opportunity to work with exceptional faculty and complete coursework that truly helped develop my agricultural education skillset. By the time I completed my degree, there was no doubt that the program positively impacted me, which subsequently proved beneficial to my students and my career.”
“Agriculture education is a critical component of the agriculture industry that prepares tomorrow’s leaders today,” said Caroline Lester, agriculture teacher at Westside Jonesboro and 2020 Arkansas Farm Bureau Outstanding New Ag Instructor of the Year. “The list of expectations for agriculture educators is high — they need to be able to communicate and inspire students, parents, community members, as well as continually advance themselves. This program was carefully designed to equip students to have the tools to excel in this career. My Agriculture MS from SAU helped me be a better agriculture educator in the classroom and out of the classroom. I am incredibly thankful for the content knowledge and faculty support I received while moving through this program.”