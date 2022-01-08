Southern Arkansas University Tech's Black History Celebration Committee has announced the event's speaker for 2022.
Dr. Jeremy Owoh, originally from Camden, will speak during the annual event at 6 p.m. February 24 in the SAU Tech Student Center.
Dr. Jeremy S. Owoh began his career in 2003 as an English teacher at Parkview Magnet High School in the Little Rock School District. He served as the dean of students at Mills University Studies High School in the Pulaski County Special School District from 2008 to 2009 prior to being named the assistant principal at Ridgeroad Middle School in the North Little Rock School District.
He served as a principal at Fuller Middle School in the Pulaski County Special School District before being named principal at J.A. Fair Systems Magnet High School in the Little Rock School District in 2011.
Dr. Owoh served as the assistant superintendent of curriculum/instruction and desegregation at Jacksonville North Pulaski School District for two years. In 2017, Dr. Owoh was named the Assistant Commissioner of Educator Effectiveness and Licensure. In September of 2018, Arkansas Commissioner of Education Johnny Key appointed Dr. Owoh as the Superintendent of Schools for the Pine Bluff School District. In addition to his experience in public schools,
Dr. Owoh has served as an adjunct instructor/professor, as well as an affiliate faculty member at Arkansas Tech University at Russellville and the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. Currently, Dr. Owoh serves as the Superintendent of Schools for the Jacksonville North Pulaski School District.
Dr. Owoh holds a bachelor of science degree in English education with a concentration in secondary education from the University of Central Arkansas at Conway; a master of science degree in secondary education with concentrations in reading and writing from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock; an educational specialist degree in educational leadership from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock; and a doctorate of education in educational administration and supervision from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.
Dr. Owoh is a member of numerous professional and community organizations, including the Arkansas Association of Educational Administrators, the National Alliance of Black School Educators, Junior Achievement of Arkansas, and Goodwill Industries of Arkansas.
He is a life member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. He and his wife Katrina have a son, Jaxon.
The Black History Celebration event raises funds for the Betty J. Lewis Minority Scholarship which is managed by the SAU Tech Foundation.
