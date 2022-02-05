The Southern Arkansas University Blue Trumpet Ensemble is advancing to the live quarterfinal round at the National Trumpet Competition.
It’s the first time the ensemble has reached this level of competition, which will be held in late March at the University of Delaware.
Student musicians put together a video recording in early December and submitted their performance to a national panel, and advanced to the live round. Each year, roughly 100 University and College trumpet ensembles submit, including the finest schools of music and conservatories in North America. Only 40 are selected for the Small Trumpet Ensemble Division quarterfinal live rounds.
SAU Blue Trumpet Ensemble members are:
Logan Jacobs, junior, music performance, Sunnyvale, TX
Joshua Green, sophomore, music education, TexARKana
Caleb Castle, junior, music education, Hooks, TX
Jackson Heflin, sophomore, music education, Vian, OK
Kobi Brittenham, freshman, music education, TEXarkana.
They will perform their competition piece, Da Silva's “Fantasia Brasileira” at 10:24 a.m. Thursday, March 31.
All members of the trumpet ensemble are private students of David D. Torres, instructor of trumpet at Southern Arkansas University.