Southern Arkansas University has announced that 554 students earned a 3.5 GPA or higher for the fall 2021 semester and have been named to its Dean's List.
Here are the Columbia County and international students on the list:
Ahmed Mohammed Alshamrani is a junior Computer Science major from Rabat, Morocco.
Michael Tirrell Brewer is a junior K-12 Physical Education and Health major from Magnolia, AR.
Sandy J. Brinkley is a junior Accounting major from Magnolia, AR.
Lauren Elizabeth Chambliss is a junior Pre-Health Professional Biochemistry major from Magnolia, AR.
Kendall Rane Cheatham is a freshman Undecided major from Magnolia, AR.
Kristen Elizabeth Edwards is a senior Social Work major from Magnolia, AR.
Nohelia Anahomy Garcia is a sophomore Social Work major from Magnolia, AR.
Alexis Grace Goodwin is a sophomore Game and Animation Design major from Magnolia, AR.
Dale Lewis Gray is a freshman Sport Management (Coaching) major from Magnolia, AR.
Anna Gwen Gunnels is a junior Mass Media major from Magnolia, AR.
Maria Guadalupe Guzman is a junior Communication Design major from Magnolia, AR.
Kelsey Blayke Hayes is a senior Biology major from Magnolia, AR.
Hollie Jo Langford is a senior Middle School Education major from Magnolia, AR.
Raylee Margaret May is a senior Elementary Education (K-6 STEM) major from Magnolia, AR.
Jacob Allyn Nielsen is a sophomore Financial Analysis major from Magnolia, AR.
Aniya Re'Onna Pickings is a junior Elementary Education (K-6 STEM) major from Magnolia, AR.
Laina Hope Pinner is a senior University Studies major from Magnolia, AR.
Dorian Allen Pressley is a freshman Pre-Nursing (BSN) major from Magnolia, AR.
Jessica Eileen Pyle is a sophomore Engineering major from Magnolia, AR.
Dalton Michael Ray is a senior Engineering Technology major from Magnolia, AR.
Emma Ann Rich is a freshman Agricultural Science (Pre-Veterinary Science) major from Magnolia, AR.
Clemente Saenz is a sophomore Pre-Nursing (BSN) major from Magnolia, AR.
Asia Tatiana Smith is a sophomore Elementary Education (K-6 STEM) major from Magnolia, AR.
Jonathan Douglas Stevens is a sophomore Information Systems major from Magnolia, AR.
Madalynn Grace Vann is a senior Exercise Science major from Magnolia, AR.
Brayden Paul Voss is a sophomore Undecided major from Magnolia, AR.
Medusa Daija LaQueen White is a junior Theatre major from Magnolia, AR.
Charles Benjamin Willhite is a junior Game and Animation Design major from Magnolia, AR.
Elizabeth A. Wilson is a freshman Entrepreneurial Finance major from Magnolia, AR.
Kiara Alise Frazier is a junior Nursing (BSN) major from McNeil, AR.
Kaitlyn Ainsley Lancaster is a senior Biology major from McNeil, AR.
Jordan Margarito Sigala is a junior Engineering major from McNeil, AR.
Mckenzie Claire Boyett is a junior K-12 Physical Education and Health major from Taylor, AR.
Keely Michelle Colinger is a senior Marine Biology major from Taylor, AR.
Elisa Raquel Diaz Funes is a senior Nursing (BSN) major from Taylor, AR.
Tanner Joe Hoyle is a freshman Undecided major from Taylor, AR.
Leia Grace McDonald is a junior Wildlife and Conservation Biology major from Taylor, AR.
Aiden Jackson Robertson is a sophomore Engineering Technology major from Taylor, AR.
Chloe Elise Whitehead is a senior Elementary Education (K-6 STEM) major from Taylor, AR.
Haley Nicole Hanson is a senior Financial Planning major from Waldo, AR.
Kaleigh Madison McAdams is a senior Elementary Education (K-6 STEM) major from Waldo, AR.
Anzleigh Lynn Price is a senior Elementary Education (K-6 STEM) major from Waldo, AR.
Hannah Rae Sullivan is a senior Musical Theatre major from Waldo, AR.
Raediesha Raeshun Tucker is a junior Musical Theatre major from Waldo, AR.
Abigail Frances Young is a junior Pre-Health Biology major with a minor in Music from Waldo, AR.