Southern Arkansas University has named its fall 2021 Dean's List.

Southern Arkansas University has announced that 554 students earned a 3.5 GPA or higher for the fall 2021 semester and have been named to its Dean's List.

Here are the Columbia County and international students on the list:

Ahmed Mohammed Alshamrani is a junior Computer Science major from Rabat, Morocco.

Michael Tirrell Brewer is a junior K-12 Physical Education and Health major from Magnolia, AR.

Sandy J. Brinkley is a junior Accounting major from Magnolia, AR.

Lauren Elizabeth Chambliss is a junior Pre-Health Professional Biochemistry major from Magnolia, AR.

Kendall Rane Cheatham is a freshman Undecided major from Magnolia, AR.

Kristen Elizabeth Edwards is a senior Social Work major from Magnolia, AR.

Nohelia Anahomy Garcia is a sophomore Social Work major from Magnolia, AR.

Alexis Grace Goodwin is a sophomore Game and Animation Design major from Magnolia, AR.

Dale Lewis Gray is a freshman Sport Management (Coaching) major from Magnolia, AR.

Anna Gwen Gunnels is a junior Mass Media major from Magnolia, AR.

Maria Guadalupe Guzman is a junior Communication Design major from Magnolia, AR.

Kelsey Blayke Hayes is a senior Biology major from Magnolia, AR.

Hollie Jo Langford is a senior Middle School Education major from Magnolia, AR.

Raylee Margaret May is a senior Elementary Education (K-6 STEM) major from Magnolia, AR.

Jacob Allyn Nielsen is a sophomore Financial Analysis major from Magnolia, AR.

Aniya Re'Onna Pickings is a junior Elementary Education (K-6 STEM) major from Magnolia, AR.

Laina Hope Pinner is a senior University Studies major from Magnolia, AR.

Dorian Allen Pressley is a freshman Pre-Nursing (BSN) major from Magnolia, AR.

Jessica Eileen Pyle is a sophomore Engineering major from Magnolia, AR.

Dalton Michael Ray is a senior Engineering Technology major from Magnolia, AR.

Emma Ann Rich is a freshman Agricultural Science (Pre-Veterinary Science) major from Magnolia, AR.

Clemente Saenz is a sophomore Pre-Nursing (BSN) major from Magnolia, AR.

Asia Tatiana Smith is a sophomore Elementary Education (K-6 STEM) major from Magnolia, AR.

Jonathan Douglas Stevens is a sophomore Information Systems major from Magnolia, AR.

Madalynn Grace Vann is a senior Exercise Science major from Magnolia, AR.

Brayden Paul Voss is a sophomore Undecided major from Magnolia, AR.

Medusa Daija LaQueen White is a junior Theatre major from Magnolia, AR.

Charles Benjamin Willhite is a junior Game and Animation Design major from Magnolia, AR.

Elizabeth A. Wilson is a freshman Entrepreneurial Finance major from Magnolia, AR.

Kiara Alise Frazier is a junior Nursing (BSN) major from McNeil, AR.

Kaitlyn Ainsley Lancaster is a senior Biology major from McNeil, AR.

Jordan Margarito Sigala is a junior Engineering major from McNeil, AR.

Mckenzie Claire Boyett is a junior K-12 Physical Education and Health major from Taylor, AR.

Keely Michelle Colinger is a senior Marine Biology major from Taylor, AR.

Elisa Raquel Diaz Funes is a senior Nursing (BSN) major from Taylor, AR.

Tanner Joe Hoyle is a freshman Undecided major from Taylor, AR.

Leia Grace McDonald is a junior Wildlife and Conservation Biology major from Taylor, AR.

Aiden Jackson Robertson is a sophomore Engineering Technology major from Taylor, AR.

Chloe Elise Whitehead is a senior Elementary Education (K-6 STEM) major from Taylor, AR.

Haley Nicole Hanson is a senior Financial Planning major from Waldo, AR.

Kaleigh Madison McAdams is a senior Elementary Education (K-6 STEM) major from Waldo, AR.

Anzleigh Lynn Price is a senior Elementary Education (K-6 STEM) major from Waldo, AR.

Hannah Rae Sullivan is a senior Musical Theatre major from Waldo, AR.

Raediesha Raeshun Tucker is a junior Musical Theatre major from Waldo, AR.

Abigail Frances Young is a junior Pre-Health Biology major with a minor in Music from Waldo, AR.

