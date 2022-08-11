Southern Arkansas University, in partnership with the City of Magnolia and Columbia County, will host its fifth annual Blue & Gold Day from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the SAU Alumni Center.
The Magnolia community is encouraged to wear blue and gold to support SAU and to come out and enjoy an evening of fellowship between Magnolia citizens and SAU students.
This year’s event will continue the collaboration between SAU and Magnolia High School with a pep rally at 6 p.m.
“The SAU slogan, ‘Feels like home,’ came directly from our students based on their experiences on campus,” said Dr. Trey Berry, SAU president. “We want Magnolia to feel like home for our students, as well. Blue & Gold Day is the perfect way to introduce these new residents to all that Magnolia has to offer. We are excited once again to have Magnolia High School join us for a community-wide pep rally to kick off the fall academic year and the football season!”
“We are excited that Blue & Gold Day is back, and we are able to celebrate our community together,” said John Ward, superintendent of Magnolia Schools. “This event is symbolic of what it feels like to be Home.”
The free event will feature fun activities for the whole family, including photo booths and bounce houses. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet student-athletes, listen to local marching bands, enjoy free hot dogs and nachos, meet Mulerider mascot Malli Dooly and Molly Ann, and watch the SAU Rodeo Team show off their roping skills.
Students new to Magnolia will have the chance to visit with and get to know businesses and organizations in the Magnolia community, find a church home, and sign up for door prizes.
Schedule of Events:
10 a.m. – Vendors begin setting up booths
5 p.m. – SAU students arrive at the SAU Alumni Center
6 p.m. – Pep Rally – MHS & SAU Collaboration
Remarks from Mr. John Ward and Dr. Trey Berry
Performance by MHS and SAU Cheerleaders and Bands