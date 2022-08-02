Haley (Jones) Bell has been promoted to executive director of Alumni Relations for the Southern Arkansas University Alumni Association.
Josh Kee, vice president for Advancement, said, "We are thrilled to have Haley transition into this leadership role for the SAU Alumni Association. In her time working with the team, I have observed her professional growth, strong commitment to her alma mater, and passion for building on the strong foundation of the Alumni Association. I look forward to Haley's leadership in coordination with the Alumni Board of Directors to accomplish great things for Mulerider Alumni."
Bell has served on the Advancement Team since 2018 as the alumni coordinator, overseeing all facets of Advancement and alumni marketing and communications.
She graduated from SAU in 2013 with a bachelor of arts degree in mass communications. During her time as a student, she cheered for the Muleriders and was involved in several other organizations on campus. Bell has been active in the community through Leadership Magnolia and currently serves on the Magnolia A&P Commission.
Bell said, "I am so excited about this new leadership opportunity and the chance to work closely with the Alumni Board to move the Association forward! I look forward to strengthening the connection between alumni and their alma mater and believe that a strong alumni association is key to the mission of the university."