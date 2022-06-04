The Southern Arkansas University System Board of Trustees will meet in regular session at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 9 at the Arkansas Fire Training Academy in East Camden.
The agenda includes comments by Dr. Trey Berry, SAU President, and Dr. Jason Morrison, chancellor of SAU Tech.
Other items include academic program changes at SAU and SAU Tech; SAU Handbook resolution; Mallory Hall Resolution; resolution on System Provisional and Pool Positions; personnel changes; 2022-2023 System Budget, and SAU/SAU Tech Athletic Certification. After adjournment, the board will tour the Arkansas Fire Training Academy.