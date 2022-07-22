Southern Arkansas University plans to convert its 652-acre Laney Farm property into an “outdoor campus” for wildlife and agriculture programs, woodland management, conservation and recreation.
The news came during Thursday’s meeting of the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission. SAU has been working with the commission for more than a year to create a development plan for the property.
The SAU Foundation has owned the property between Magnolia and McNeil since 2005, but the university has struggled to find a purpose for the land that was part of the estate of former Arkansas Gov. Ben T. Laney and his wife Lucille. At present, the best-known use of the property is for a trap shooting range.
The new plan will transform the property into a place for students as well as the general public to enjoy the outdoors, and prepare for future employment in conservation.
AG&FC Education Chief Tabbi Kinion presented the new strategic plan developed with Southern Arkansas University.
Kinion spoke of the value both organizations will receive through the partnership in developing the property for outdoor recreation and education.
“They want to manage this property for an outdoor learning lab and recreation center that draws students to their wildlife and agriculture programs,” Kinion said. “On our side, we want well-trained future staff who understand wildlife biology and have hands-on experience managing wildlife before they walk in the door. We also want to provide outdoor recreation facilities for the public to enjoy throughout the state. The nearest AGFC facility to this is about an hour and 15 minutes away at (Rick Evans Grandview Prairie Nature Center).”
Kinion said AG&FC discussions with SAU began over a desire to expand the trap shooting range, making it a better environment for large tournaments.
“The outdoor learning potential is extraordinary in a part of the state where we don’t have a lot of education activities in,” she said.
SAU President Trey Berry was enthusiastic about the new opportunities the outdoor campus will offer.
“What is happening here is my passion,” Berry said. “And there are so many people on our campus that have the same passion for this program … We discovered really quickly that this was going to be a special program unlike anything in the ArkLaTex Region.”
CLICK HERE to watch a video of the presentation to the commission.
CLICK HERE to see an interactive map detailing plans for the outdoor campus.
The bulk of the property is along Columbia County Road 13. But, the site also includes land to the west and northwest of the intersection of County Roads 43 and 118.
The interactive map suggests that the northwestern third of the property will be dedicated as a forest research preserve and a silvopasture research area. The forested area will have 66 acres available for long-term research. A recently-cleared patch of 45 acres will be a pasture management study area. Another 86 acres is set aside for grazing research.
A total of 79 acres is proposed for a managed timber area to produce revenue.
About 33 acres are set aside for the trap shooting range and a shot fall area. The shot-fall area will contain lead from spent rounds.
Outdoor recreation and education are key points of the plan.
An 18.97-acre pond is proposed with access from a new road off County Road 118. Twenty acres on the north side of the bond are set aside for camping and picnicking, restrooms, a pavilion and parking. A boat launch would be used for monitoring of the pond by AG&FC and SAU researchers.
The pond would be in the shape of a rough rectangle, about 2,000 at the widest and about 400-500 feet across.
The Louisiana & North West Railroad bisects the property from southwest to northeast on the east side of the Laney Farm.
A Welcome Center is proposed for the east side of the property off County Road 13. It will be in a field of about 14 acres in native grasses. Part of the proposal suggests converting some woodland into grassland. The grassland would be a haven for pollinating insects.
About 40 acres is set aside for a 3D archery course along a looped trail.
Another 90 acres of forested acreage is set aside for general recreation, but its use is undefined expect for a nature trail. It’s suggested that the nature trail might be extended southward to the Harvey Couch Business Park.
“We want to see restored and sustainable native wildlife habitats, balanced with areas for agriculture and timber management. We want to see dedicated educational research spaces for agricultural and biological sciences. We want to see modeling and sustainable land management for SAU students and local community members, especially local landowners, using this as a demonstration area,” Kinion said.
Next steps include a leadership committee and to formalize SAU and AG&FC commitments to the property. Priorities for a use plan will have to be created. Kinion also wants to develop a plan that will maximize the use of the property by SAU students, faculty and community members
No financing plans for the proposed changes were announced.