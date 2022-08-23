Casts have been announced for the fall productions of the Southern Arkansas University Theatre Department.
The shows are “Cat On a Hot Tin Roof” by Tennessee Williams, and “A Year With Frog and Toad,” based on Arnold Lobel's Frog and Toad book series.
“A Year With Frog and Toad” will be presented at 6:30 p.m. nightly September 21-23, 11 a.m. Saturday, September 24 as part of SAU Family Day, and at 2 p.m. Sunday, September 25.
“A Year With Frog and Toad” cast
James Taylor – Frog
Benji Gessleman – Toad
Amber Gannt – Female track 1
Makala Clark – Female track 2
Audra Tibbit – Man track
Dalton Hale – Male swing, Frog, Toad, male track
Summer Shipp – Female swing, female track 1 and 2
Woodland Creature crew – Peaches Amos, Carmelo Brown, Riah Brown, Kristella Kemp
The musical is a charming “buddy comedy” based on Arnold Lobel's well-loved book series “Frog and Toad.” This show features a jazzy score by Robert and Willie Reale and tells the story of a friendship that endures while learning life lessons along the way. It was originally presented on Broadway in 2003 and nominated for three Tony Awards, including Best Musical.
“Cat On a Hot Tin Roof” will be staged at 7:30 p.m. November 16-19, and 2 p.m. Sunday, November 20.
“Cat On a Hot Tin Roof” cast
Carmelo Brown – Lacey
Riah Brown – Sookey
Summer Shipp – Margaret
Benji Gessleman – Brick
Alex Brewer, Mae
Alex Gray – Gooper
Jazz VanAssche – Big Mama
Jaycee Hughes – Dixie
Austin Plunkett – Big Daddy
Jameison Biard – Reverend Tooker
Liam York – Doctor Baugh
Venecia Dorsey – Daisy
Rae Tucker – Brightly
Kristella Kemp – Small
The roles of Buster, Sonny, Trixie and Paulie will be announced.
The play is about the dysfunctional but wealthy Pollitt family as it gathers to celebrate aging patriarch Big Daddy’s birthday. But there is more to this gathering than a family reunion-- Big Daddy is dying of cancer, and he hasn’t decided which of his sons will inherit the estate.
His options include favorite son Brick, who drinks himself into oblivion in order to bear the oppressive expectations of his determined wife, Maggie, or his less-favored son Gooper, his fertile wife Mae, and their five “no-neck monster” children.
While sensuous Maggie “the cat” tries to work her wiles to secure a future for them, Brick spirals deeper into despair, crippled by both physical pain and emotional loss. Lurking under every practiced interaction between the Pollitts is an ulterior motive, under every smile, a challenge, and under every statement, the specter of mendacity. For the Pollitts, the truth is as hazy as the late summer sun in Mississippi, and sometimes the only way to find it is to journey through the lies.
Prince Duren is SAU’s visiting director of theatre. He comes from Jackson State University, where he served for nine years in the Department of Art & Theatre.
Duren is a 2010 graduate of Jackson State University with a degree in mass communications and English. After graduating from JSU, Duren pursued his MFA in playwriting and screenwriting at the University of Arkansas. This fall, he will be receiving his Ph.D. in urban higher education. Even though he enjoys acting, Prince has garnered his most notable success as a playwright. In 2016 alone, he published five plays and is currently working on his first playwriting textbook entitled “The Road to Your First Play.”