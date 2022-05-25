Southern Arkansas University Tech was awarded a $1.1 million grant from the Arkansas Natural and Cultural Resources Council (ANCRC) at its annual meeting.
The grant will be used for the continued restoration of one set of the 500-Man Barracks owned by SAU Tech. The project includes restoring over 300 original windows, external drainage improvements, new HVAC systems, new plumbing systems, and the renovation of all the bathrooms.
Also included in the work are new electrical systems, flooring, and interior finishes.
Phase I and Phase II awards total $2,096,275.
SAU Tech's restoration project responds to the need for student housing. As the college has grown, the need for expanded student housing has become a primary concern.
Lack of adequate housing options for students in the community is the driving force behind the project, said Dr. Jason Morrison in his presentation to the ANCRC Council.
"We are grateful for the award to keep the renovation of this historical building moving forward. Despite some stalls with securing contractors and materials, I am confident that we will finish on time, and it will showcase the great building that once housed so many people during the Second World War.
“Our students will benefit from this project by having a secure and safe place to live while earning a college degree. We may need to return for another round to complete the renovation, and time will tell."
Currently referred to as C & D Dorms, the building is on the National Register of Historic Places. It is one of the original buildings that made up the Shumaker Naval Ammunition Depot. The building was used to house personnel and civilians who worked on the base.
ANCRC has funded the restoration and preservation of such iconic properties as the Arkansas State Capitol, Old Main on the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville campus, Lakeport Plantation in Chicot County, and the Johnny Cash Home in Dyess.
The Arkansas Natural and Cultural Resources Council (ANCRC) was established by Arkansas Act 729 of 1987. Its grants and trust fund are managed for the acquisition, management, and stewardship of state-owned lands or the preservation of state-owned historic sites, buildings, structures, or objects that the ANCRC determines to be of value for recreation or conservation purposes.