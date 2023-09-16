South Ark

The South Arkansas College Administration Building in El Dorado.

Both South Arkansas College in El Dorado, and Southern Arkansas University-Tech in East Camden are reporting higher enrollments this fall.

SouthArk enrollment is 1,195, a three-year high. However, the number does not include enrollment in a mini-term scheduled to start next month, at which point SouthArk expects enrollment to top 1,200.

SAU-Tech reports certified enrollment is 939. This includes the core college enrollment, high school enrollment and the off-schedule enrollment for law enforcement and fire science.

The core and high school enrollments are up by 27 students which is a 2% increase over last year.

The off-schedule enrollment is slightly down as compared to this time last year. However, the numbers will increase as new students enroll during the next few weeks.

