Southern Arkansas University will require the wearing of masks on campus as the latest coronavirus variant, Omicron, creates challenges containing COVID-19.
Classes are scheduled to begin Wednesday.
The university said in a statement Friday that after careful consideration and evaluation for the overall well-being of SAU’s campus community, the Risk Management Task Force updated public health policies for the return to campus.
SAU will open the spring semester with a mask mandate in effect for classrooms, shared offices, and when in transit within buildings.
Although face masks will not be required in athletic venues during events, face masks are highly encouraged throughout campus.
Signs will be posted outside individual offices of those employees requesting mask usage in personal spaces, and the Task Force requests visitors comply with these requests. SAU will again this semester provide disposable masks for students, faculty, and staff.
After a successful launch for the fall 2021 semester, zero classroom transmission, and low coronavirus case numbers, SAU students enjoyed routine academic delivery. SAU plans once again to open the semester with face-to-face instruction. Faculty have made options available for alternative academic content delivery to students affected this spring by COVID-19 or other health conditions. Faculty will notify students of these options in each course syllabus.