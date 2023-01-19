Investigative journalist and author Matt Birkbeck will speak at Southern Arkansas University’s 2023 Emerson-Thomas Crone Lecture in Humanities.
The lecture will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 2 in the Grand Hall at the Reynolds Center.
There is no admission fee. The public is invited.
Birkbeck is an award winning journalist and best-selling author of “The Quiet Don,” “Deconstructing Sammy,” “A Deadly Secret,” and “A Beautiful Child” and its sequel, “Finding Sharon.”
“A Beautiful Child” and “Finding Sharon” were adapted by Netflix for the 2022 hit film “Girl in the Picture,” for which Birkbeck served as executive producer.
His next book, “The Life We Chose,” will be published in July 2023.
Birkbeck has written feature articles for Playboy, The New York Times, Reader's Digest, Philadelphia Inquirer, Rolling Stone and Boston Magazine and was a correspondent for People magazine covering mostly human interest and crime stories.
His reporting on the Robert Durst story for People led to his book, “A Deadly Secret.” Lifetime TV adapted the book for its 2017 film, “The Lost Wife of Robert Durst,” starring Katharine McPhee and Daniel Gillies.
As a newspaper reporter, he received a 2002 Investigative Reporters and Editors award for a series called "A Price Too High" in which he exposed a vast housing deception that led homebuyers, many of them minorities from New York City, into buying homes at inflated prices that forced many into bankruptcy. The series led to state and federal investigations, was cited in a 2004 Congressional hearing and is recognized as a precursor to the 2008 financial crisis.
While at The Morning Call, he wrote a series of investigative reports from 2006-2010 exposing the corruption behind Pennsylvania's casino gambling initiative and how then Gov. Ed Rendell, the state legislature and Supreme Court conspired to approve a gaming license for a wealthy businessman with longstanding mob ties. His extensive work led to the publication of his bestselling book on Russell Bufalino, “The Quiet Don.”
Since 2010, he has been a senior writer covering the opaque world of asset- and mortgage-backed securities for the leading trade industry financial publication Asset-Backed Alert.