A $1 “preview night” for the Southern Arkansas University Theatre Department’s presentation of “Guys and Dolls” will be 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The preview is the final rehearsal before the show opens at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Magnolia High School Performing Arts Center.

Regular performances will be Thursday through Saturday nights at 7:30 p.m., with a matinee at 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

After the preview night, tickets will be sold to students for $5, $7 for staff and seniors, and $10 general admission. Tickets may be purchased at the box office. CLICK HERE to buy tickets online.

The performance is a first-time collaboration between the Magnolia High School Theatre Department and SAU Theatre. Co-directors are SAU Director of Theatre Brittany Bara, and MHS Theatre Director and SAU alumni Eden Walker.

It’s the first musical to be performed inside the new Performing Arts Center, which opened last August.

“Guys and Dolls” is a 1950 musical comedy classic full of love, gambling, and gangsters in New York. This whirlwind comedy revolves around Nathan Detroit, a gambler in sights of setting the biggest craps game in town while his girlfriend, Miss Adelaide laments that they’ve been engaged for 14 years.

In an attempt to attain a large sum of cash, Nathan calls upon another gambler, Sky Masterson, for the money. Meanwhile, Sky attempts to woo Miss Sarah Brown, an evangelist devoted to saving sinners.

“Guys and Dolls” features memorable numbers by Frank Loesser such as “Adelaide’s Lament,” “If I Were a Bell,” and the classic “Luck Be a Lady.”

Cast

Nathan Detroit – Austin Plunkett

Adelaide – Amber Gantt

Sarah Brown – Hannah Sullivan

Sky Masterson – Dalton Hale

Nicely-Nicely Johnson – Jazpyn VanAssche

Benny Southstreet – Alex Gray

Rusty Charlie – Ben Culp

Arvide Abernathy – John Orndorff

Lt. Brannigan – Joshua Bennett

Harry the Horse – Tate Tarpley

Angie the Ox – Grant Baker

Joey Biltmore – Benji Gessleman

Mimi – Jocelyn Parsons

Big Julie – Recco Sargent

General Cartwright – Lizzie McKee

Ensemble -- Shatabia Jordan, Joshlin Wiggins, Trista Bradshaw, Rae Tucker, Jaliah Larry, Lizzie McKee, Lindsey Zimmer, Madison Marcotte, LaZanee Miller, Alex Brewer, Lily Page, Mykala Clark, Jocelyn Parsons, Rhiana Eastland, Benji Gessleman

Crew

Co-Directors -- Brittany Bara and Eden Walker

Stage Manager -- Amber Cromer

Assistant Stage Managers -- Alana Ehrhardt & Rylee Creed

Production Manager -- Danie Boyster

Technical Director -- Gage Pilgreen

Music Director and dramaturg -- Michael Womack

Scenic and Lighting Designer -- Julia Mansur

Charge Scenic Artist -- Sevin Kacsir

Costume Designer -- Imma Curl

Co-Hair & Makeup Designers -- Ayla Files & Rylee Creed

Sound Designer -- Ben Culp

Props Designer -- Madelynne West

Choreographer -- Amber Michael

Conductor -- Dr. Justin Nelson

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you