A $1 “preview night” for the Southern Arkansas University Theatre Department’s presentation of “Guys and Dolls” will be 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The preview is the final rehearsal before the show opens at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Magnolia High School Performing Arts Center.
Regular performances will be Thursday through Saturday nights at 7:30 p.m., with a matinee at 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
After the preview night, tickets will be sold to students for $5, $7 for staff and seniors, and $10 general admission. Tickets may be purchased at the box office. CLICK HERE to buy tickets online.
The performance is a first-time collaboration between the Magnolia High School Theatre Department and SAU Theatre. Co-directors are SAU Director of Theatre Brittany Bara, and MHS Theatre Director and SAU alumni Eden Walker.
It’s the first musical to be performed inside the new Performing Arts Center, which opened last August.
“Guys and Dolls” is a 1950 musical comedy classic full of love, gambling, and gangsters in New York. This whirlwind comedy revolves around Nathan Detroit, a gambler in sights of setting the biggest craps game in town while his girlfriend, Miss Adelaide laments that they’ve been engaged for 14 years.
In an attempt to attain a large sum of cash, Nathan calls upon another gambler, Sky Masterson, for the money. Meanwhile, Sky attempts to woo Miss Sarah Brown, an evangelist devoted to saving sinners.
“Guys and Dolls” features memorable numbers by Frank Loesser such as “Adelaide’s Lament,” “If I Were a Bell,” and the classic “Luck Be a Lady.”
Cast
Nathan Detroit – Austin Plunkett
Adelaide – Amber Gantt
Sarah Brown – Hannah Sullivan
Sky Masterson – Dalton Hale
Nicely-Nicely Johnson – Jazpyn VanAssche
Benny Southstreet – Alex Gray
Rusty Charlie – Ben Culp
Arvide Abernathy – John Orndorff
Lt. Brannigan – Joshua Bennett
Harry the Horse – Tate Tarpley
Angie the Ox – Grant Baker
Joey Biltmore – Benji Gessleman
Mimi – Jocelyn Parsons
Big Julie – Recco Sargent
General Cartwright – Lizzie McKee
Ensemble -- Shatabia Jordan, Joshlin Wiggins, Trista Bradshaw, Rae Tucker, Jaliah Larry, Lizzie McKee, Lindsey Zimmer, Madison Marcotte, LaZanee Miller, Alex Brewer, Lily Page, Mykala Clark, Jocelyn Parsons, Rhiana Eastland, Benji Gessleman
Crew
Co-Directors -- Brittany Bara and Eden Walker
Stage Manager -- Amber Cromer
Assistant Stage Managers -- Alana Ehrhardt & Rylee Creed
Production Manager -- Danie Boyster
Technical Director -- Gage Pilgreen
Music Director and dramaturg -- Michael Womack
Scenic and Lighting Designer -- Julia Mansur
Charge Scenic Artist -- Sevin Kacsir
Costume Designer -- Imma Curl
Co-Hair & Makeup Designers -- Ayla Files & Rylee Creed
Sound Designer -- Ben Culp
Props Designer -- Madelynne West
Choreographer -- Amber Michael
Conductor -- Dr. Justin Nelson