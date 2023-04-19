Starting this fall, Southern Arkansas University will become the first public college campus in the nation with its own Tacos 4 Life.
Taco enthusiasts at SAU and in the Magnolia community will appreciate its offerings of various tacos and appetizers.
Founders Ashton and Austin Samuelson of Conway started Tacos 4 Life as a way to combat hunger.
Tacos 4 Life subscribes to a “meal 4 meal” philosophy; for each meal sold, one is donated. Tacos 4 Life donates the money from the meal to Feed My Starving Children with the goal of ending world hunger. Each taco, quesadilla, salad, and rice bowl on the menu translates to a 22-cent donation to Feed My Starving Children, according to
the Tacos 4 Life website. Feed My Starving Children uses the money to distribute rice packs to children in need.
SAU President Dr. Trey Berry said, “We are grateful that negotiations that began in November of 2022 are now coming to fruition for our students and the broader community. Partnering with Tacos 4 Life gives SAU students the opportunity to invest in children across the globe.”
The university said in a statement that Aramark food services and SAU has worked hard to expand dining options for the students of SAU.
Tacos 4 Life will join Chick-fil-A, Subway and Grille Works to the food court located in the Bruce Center.
Tacos 4 Life will be hosting a Kick-Off Party on the SAU campus Thursday, April 27. Diners will enjoy a taste of Tacos 4 Life and have the chance to win some giveaways.
Ouachita Baptist University also announced that Tacos 4 Life is coming to a remodeled Evans Food Court this fall. The Samuelsons are 2008 OBU graduates.
“We are thrilled to bring our mission of helping end starvation to Ouachita,” said Austin Samuelson.
“We believe we can see a day where no child goes hungry, and that starts with projects like this one. Tacos 4 Life partnering with Ouachita is one of our first two college campus partnerships. This venture is laying the foundation for people across the country and around the world to hear about how
they can help save children's lives by eating tacos.”
“On a personal note,” he added, “Ashton and I are extremely excited to bring Tacos 4 Life to Ouachita because our life together began there. We met at 15 during a summer camp at Ouachita, we’re both Ouachita graduates and we were married on campus.”
Since last fall, a team from Tacos 4 Life has worked with Jason Tolbert, vice president for finance at Ouachita, and with Sodexo, Ouachita’s dining and catering service, on a plan to address logistical and technological requirements for housing a Tacos 4 Life restaurant at the university.
CLICK HERE to see the Tacos 4 Life website.
Tacos 4 Life has 26 locations in seven states.