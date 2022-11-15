Homecoming Court

The SAU Tech Homecoming Court.

Southern Arkansas University Tech has announced the 2022-23 Rocket Homecoming Court as follows.

Freshmen

Kylee Paige Johnson, Nursing, Hineston, LA

Ellie Abigail Cox, General Education, DeWitt

Madison Lee, Cosmetology, Magnolia

La'Mazia Thomas, Office Management, Waldo

Sophomores

Yahzmynne Samoanne Andrews, Business Administration/Accounting, Jonesboro, LA

Mia Hardin, Professional Studies, Bastrop, LA

Lainie Jo Parks, Diagnostic Medical Sonography, Benton

Catherine Rosemore, Professional Studies, Camden

The court will represent the college over the next few months in various events and activities. The queen will be announced during the Rocket Coronation Ceremony on February 4, 2023.

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you