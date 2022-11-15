Southern Arkansas University Tech has announced the 2022-23 Rocket Homecoming Court as follows.
Freshmen
Kylee Paige Johnson, Nursing, Hineston, LA
Ellie Abigail Cox, General Education, DeWitt
Madison Lee, Cosmetology, Magnolia
La'Mazia Thomas, Office Management, Waldo
Sophomores
Yahzmynne Samoanne Andrews, Business Administration/Accounting, Jonesboro, LA
Mia Hardin, Professional Studies, Bastrop, LA
Lainie Jo Parks, Diagnostic Medical Sonography, Benton
Catherine Rosemore, Professional Studies, Camden
The court will represent the college over the next few months in various events and activities. The queen will be announced during the Rocket Coronation Ceremony on February 4, 2023.