Southern Arkansas University Tech has announced its Dean’s and Chancellor's List for Spring 2022.

The Dean’s List includes students registered for 12 hours or more of college-level credit for the semester who receive a minimum 3.50 semester GPA on all hours attempted.

Jamiah Curry from Magnolia is the one Columbia County student on the Dean’s List.

The Chancellor's List includes students registered for 12 hours or more of college-level credit for the semester who receive a 4.00 semester GPA on all hours attempted.

Columbia County students on the list:

Carson Downey of Magnolia

Emily Bilbray of Magnolia

Marcia Thompson of Magnolia

Chansin Manning of Magnolia

Baylie Ainsworth of Magnolia

