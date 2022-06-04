Southern Arkansas University Tech has announced its Dean’s and Chancellor's List for Spring 2022.
The Dean’s List includes students registered for 12 hours or more of college-level credit for the semester who receive a minimum 3.50 semester GPA on all hours attempted.
Jamiah Curry from Magnolia is the one Columbia County student on the Dean’s List.
The Chancellor's List includes students registered for 12 hours or more of college-level credit for the semester who receive a 4.00 semester GPA on all hours attempted.
Columbia County students on the list:
Carson Downey of Magnolia
Emily Bilbray of Magnolia
Marcia Thompson of Magnolia
Chansin Manning of Magnolia
Baylie Ainsworth of Magnolia