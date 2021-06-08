Southern Arkansas University Board of Trustees will meet at 2 p.m. Wednesday in the Reynolds Center Grand Hall on the Magnolia campus.
Board members and presenters only will meet face-to-face. Guests are invited to attend the public meeting virtually via Zoom on smartphone, laptop or desktop.
Use meeting ID 915 2727 4513 and passcode 432006.
To join via audio only, dial 1-312-626-6799, using the same ID and passcode.
Agenda items include comments from Dr. Trey Berry, SAU’s president; Dr. Jason Morrison, SAU Tech’s chancellor; academic program changes (SAU) by Dr. David Lanoue; academic program changes (SAU Tech) by Dr. Valerie Wilson; SAU handbook resolution (Roger Giles); resolution on system provisional and pool positions (Roger Giles, Gaye Manning); executive session/personnel changes; 2021-2022 System Budget (Shawana Reed, Gaye Manning), and SAU/SAU Tech athletic certification (Shawana Reed, Gaye Manning).