Southern Arkansas University Board of Trustees will meet at 2 p.m. Wednesday in the Reynolds Center Grand Hall on the Magnolia campus.

Board members and presenters only will meet face-to-face. Guests are invited to attend the public meeting virtually via Zoom on smartphone, laptop or desktop.

Agenda items include comments from Dr. Trey Berry, SAU’s president; Dr. Jason Morrison, SAU Tech’s chancellor; academic program changes (SAU) by Dr. David Lanoue; academic program changes (SAU Tech) by Dr. Valerie Wilson; SAU handbook resolution (Roger Giles); resolution on system provisional and pool positions (Roger Giles, Gaye Manning); executive session/personnel changes; 2021-2022 System Budget (Shawana Reed, Gaye Manning), and SAU/SAU Tech athletic certification (Shawana Reed, Gaye Manning).

