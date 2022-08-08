Wyletta Dilworth-Johnson is the Betty J. Lewis Unsung Hero award recipient for August at SAU-Tech.
She is a Camden native and graduated from Camden Fairview High School in 1997. She furthered her education at Southern Arkansas University in Magnolia with a bachelor of science in criminal justice (2003) and a master of science in mental health and wellness from Grand Canyon University in Phoenix (2021).
She is the wife of Leroy Johnson and the mother of two sons, Darius and Tristan.
Dilworth-Johnson is currently employed with Independent Care Management as a lead therapist for children with autism. For 18 years Dilworth-Johnson has dedicated her life to demanding autism awareness and acceptance. She believes that everyone is unique in their own way and that no one should have the power to dictate your happiness.
She is the founder of Autistic Voyage-Autism Fairy (Annual Autism Events/Strong Autism Moms Support Group), a motivational speaker, a poet, and an author of four published books. Her most recent book is titled “How Can I Complain,” a message that conveys the importance of being grateful for the little things because those little things are someone else’s dreams.
Dilworth-Johnson is currently working on “Bridging the Gap” between autism and the Fire and Police Department (ALETA) and Jason Alan’s Barber College. Bridging the gap creates a platform for conversations regarding acceptance, awareness, safety, and concerns for all parties.