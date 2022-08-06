Two Southern Arkansas University students are among eight statewide who will share in $20,000 worth of scholarships.
The Arkansas Department of Agriculture made the awards to students attending Arkansas universities with agricultural programs.
The SAU recipients are:
Jonathan Horton, Russellville, agribusiness major
Mallory Landreth, Taylor, poultry science major
Funding for the scholarships comes from civil penalties collected by the Arkansas Department of Agriculture. The Arkansas Department of Agriculture utilized a committee to determine scholarship recipients.