Southern Arkansas University will welcome back Mulerider alumni and friends this week.
This year’s homecoming theme is “Forever a Mulerider.” Behind this homecoming theme sits rich SAU history. When G.R. Turrentine welcomed his team from the Third District Agricultural School to his home following a Thanksgiving Day gridiron clash in 1912, his front porch greeting to his players was, “My Muleriders!” In 1922, this declaration was embraced by TDAS athletic teams, students, supporters, and alumni.
Dr. Kathleen Mallory was one of the first two African-American students to attend Southern State College. In honor of her legacy that she made at SAU, University Hall will be renamed to Mallory Hall. The dedication of Mallory Hall will take place at 9 a.m. Saturday.
Dr. Mallory became the university’s first black faculty member teaching in the general education program beginning in August 1974. Her leadership on campus was noted in her committee service and leadership in the Minority Forum, a group dedicated to the improvement of SAU and its students. A former student summarized her career, saying in part, “Dr. Mallory was an excellent instructor, but more importantly, she was a wonderful person because she cared so much about each of her students.”
This year’s celebration includes the Homecoming Kick-off Pep Rally, SGA Burgers in the Mall, the Drive-In Movie, and the Great SAU Campout. On Saturday, SAU will crown the Homecoming king and queen at 2 p.m. before the Mulerider football game against East Central University at Wilkins Stadium.
SAU Beyond the Campus will be open 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. Saturday. The SAU Bookstore will be open 8 a.m.- 4 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m.-noon Saturday and at the football game through halftime.
Schedule of Events
Today
SGA is hosting Burgers in the Mall, where they are cooking up burgers and hot dogs beginning at 11 a.m.
Enjoy Music on the Yard beginning at 7 p.m. in the Mall Area.
Wednesday, September 28
SAB’s Drive-In Movie Night starts in the Reynolds Parking Lot at 8 p.m. The film is, “Minions: The Rise of Gru.”
Thursday, September 29
The Great SAU Campout begins at 10 p.m. at the Alumni Center. Bring your SAU spirit for the bonfire and pep rally.
The annual Street Painting competition will begin at 11 p.m. and conclude at 1 a.m.
Friday, September 30
At noon, the Homecoming Heartbeat begins in Reynolds Plaza.
The SAU Sports Hall of Fame Banquet takes place in Grand Hall at 6:30 p.m.
SAU Black Alumni will have a Homecoming Reception featuring live music, comedy, and heavy hors d’oeuvres. The group will launch its new Black Alumni Connection. The reception will take place from 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. in the SAU Engineering Building.
Saturday, October 1
Celebrate the legacy of Dr. Kathleen Mallory at 9 a.m. for the Mallory Hall dedication, located at the former University Hall.
The BSU/BSM Reunion takes place at the Baptist College Ministries Building at 10 a.m. For more information or to RSVP, contact Robert Gunnels at rgunnels@sautech.edu .
Mulegating is sponsored by Peoples Bank and begins at 11 a.m. at the Alumni Center. Attendees are invited to move outdoors to the Alumni Center Lawn for the Homecoming Pep Rally at 1 p.m.
Fans are invited to walk across the Alumni Bridge from Mulegating to find their seats for the Homecoming football game at Wilkins Stadium.
The Homecoming Coronation ceremony takes place at 2 p.m. on Rip Powell Field and is followed by the 2:30 p.m. Mulerider Homecoming football game against Oklahoma’s East Central University.
The National Anthem and Alma Mater at the game will be performed by SAU Choir students and alumni. Alumni can register to perform online.
The 1952 AIC Champions, 1972 AIC Champions, and 1997 GSC Champions will be recognized during the game.