Some of Southern Arkansas University's FBLA-Collegiate competitors.

The Southern Arkansas University Chapter of FBLA-Collegiate recently competed at the FBLA-Collegiate State Leadership Conference in Little Rock.

The chapter won 24 awards, the most of any FBLA-Collegiate chapter in Arkansas. Nineteen members are eligible to attend the National Leadership Conference in Atlanta in June.

FBLA-Collegiate membership is open to any currently-enrolled SAU student (including graduate students). Contact Lindsay Givens, legivens@saumag.edu , for information.

SAU’s winners:

First Place

Jana Avery and Heath Heikes, Accounting Case Competition

Jana Avery, Economic Analysis & Decision Making

Laura Elnaggar, Foundations of Accounting

Laura Elnaggar, Microeconomics

Austin Evans and Deborah Tarca, Social Media Marketing

Eric Gordon, Kenley Spruill and Brenna Warrick, Business Presentation

Hannah Henderson, Business Ethics

Eli Lemmel and Kim Rand, Business Sustainability

Logan Owens, Retail Management

Briston Rains, Impromptu Speaking

Briston Rains, Public Speaking

Brenna Warrick, Macroeconomics

Second Place

Ashlyn Broughton, Business Communications

Eli Lemmel, Sports Management and Marketing

Bryan Lok, Foundations of Finance

Connor McDonald, Impromptu Speaking

Connor McDonald, Sales Presentation

Kim Rand, Project Management

Kenley Spruill, Foundations of Accounting

Third Place

Faith Davis, Microeconomics

Ema Gantt, Project Management

Hannah Henderson, Foundations of Finance

Ryan Wells, Marketing Concepts

Ryan Wells, Retail Management

