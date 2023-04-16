The Southern Arkansas University Chapter of FBLA-Collegiate recently competed at the FBLA-Collegiate State Leadership Conference in Little Rock.
The chapter won 24 awards, the most of any FBLA-Collegiate chapter in Arkansas. Nineteen members are eligible to attend the National Leadership Conference in Atlanta in June.
FBLA-Collegiate membership is open to any currently-enrolled SAU student (including graduate students). Contact Lindsay Givens, legivens@saumag.edu , for information.
SAU’s winners:
First Place
Jana Avery and Heath Heikes, Accounting Case Competition
Jana Avery, Economic Analysis & Decision Making
Laura Elnaggar, Foundations of Accounting
Laura Elnaggar, Microeconomics
Austin Evans and Deborah Tarca, Social Media Marketing
Eric Gordon, Kenley Spruill and Brenna Warrick, Business Presentation
Hannah Henderson, Business Ethics
Eli Lemmel and Kim Rand, Business Sustainability
Logan Owens, Retail Management
Briston Rains, Impromptu Speaking
Briston Rains, Public Speaking
Brenna Warrick, Macroeconomics
Second Place
Ashlyn Broughton, Business Communications
Eli Lemmel, Sports Management and Marketing
Bryan Lok, Foundations of Finance
Connor McDonald, Impromptu Speaking
Connor McDonald, Sales Presentation
Kim Rand, Project Management
Kenley Spruill, Foundations of Accounting
Third Place
Faith Davis, Microeconomics
Ema Gantt, Project Management
Hannah Henderson, Foundations of Finance
Ryan Wells, Marketing Concepts
Ryan Wells, Retail Management