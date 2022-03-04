The Arkansas Political Science Association is meeting virtually this weekend, hosted by Southern Arkansas University.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson will be the guest speaker for the conference starting at 12:30 p.m. today. He will address the association from Little Rock.
The keynote speaker is Adam Jentleson, a veteran of presidential campaigns who served as Deputy Chief of Staff to U.S. Senator Harry Reid of Nevada until Reid retired in 2017.
He will address the virtual audience at 5:45 p.m. today.
Jentleson was a senior advisor on political, legislative and communications strategy through the fights of the Obama years. He is a go-to source for reporters, activists and Congressional staff, along with members of Congress, for creative approaches to legislative strategy. He has been cited as an authority by every major national American news outlet and several international ones.
Described as a “rules whiz” by Huffington Post, his strategies receive extensive public attention and become topics of discussion for senators, and his recommendations are often adopted. In addition to the New York Times, Jentleson’s writing has appeared in The Washington Post, Politico, and GQ.
Jentleson is the author of “Kill Switch: The Rise of the Modern Senate and the Crippling of American Democracy.”
Organization members – mostly professors and historians at Arkansas universities – are taking part in roundtable discussions and panels. Among the topics:
“Connecting in the Online Classroom: Building Rapport between Teachers and Students.”
“American Government and Politics Panel.”
Political theory roundtable discussion of Wendy Brown’s book, “In the Ruins of Neoliberalism: The Rise of Antidemocratic Politics in the West.”
“The Status of Women in Politics and the 2022 Midterms.”
Public Administration and Public Policy Panel.
Undergraduate Student Research.
“Innovations in Undergraduate Political Science Education.”