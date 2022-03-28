News from peers of Southern Arkansas University – the 11 other member schools of the Great American Conference.
Arkansas Tech University, Russellville
Students in the Arkansas Tech University College of Business will benefit from a new freshman engagement program beginning with the fall 2022 semester.
The Loyd Foundation has committed $50,000 over five years to fund the initiative, which will provide guest speakers in the areas of team building, mentorship and leadership while also facilitating opportunities for ATU College of Business seniors and juniors to provide guidance for incoming freshmen.
Dr. Kathy White Loyd of Mountain Home visited the ATU campus in Russellville to sign the agreement and meet ATU business students who will serve as mentors as part of the Loyd Foundation Freshman Engagement Seminar.
"For every step we take, I really do believe we are expected to give back," said Loyd when speaking to the ATU College of Business students. "We get so much by knowing we are valued. It changes us. You're all leaders. I encourage you to expand your horizons. Build your network. Do it because it is a good and smart thing to do."
A native of Izard County, Loyd was executive vice president for e-commerce and chief information officer at Fortune 500 company Cardinal Health at the time of her retirement.
East Central University, Ada, OK
The Second City, Chicago’s legendary sketch and improvisation comedy theatre, returns to East Central University at 7:30 p.m. Monday, March 28 at the Ataloa Theatre of ECU’s Hallie Brown Ford Fine Arts Center.
Aside from being the first name in comedy, The Second City is known for slaying countless audiences and helping launch the careers of generation after generation of comedy’s best and brightest. The comedy troupe’s alumni includes comedians such as Amy Poehler, Harold Ramis, John Belushi, Dan Aykroyd and Bill Murray. From Steve Carell to Keegan-Michael Key, Stephen Colbert to Tina Fey, Chris Farley to Mike Myers, The Second City’s imprint is all over film, television, and beyond.
Harding University, Searcy
To meet the growing industry demand for highly trained clinical professionals specializing in cardiac rhythm management and electrophysiology, Harding University has created the first master of science in cardiac function and interventional technology (CFIT) degree program in the nation.
Beginning in the fall, accepted students will begin a 10-month cohort program that provides specialized training in cardiac function, cardiac rhythm management, electrophysiology, cardiac interventional procedures and career leadership.
“We are leading the charge in the cardiac rhythm management and electrophysiology fields with the launch of our new CFIT program, designed to meet the need for highly-qualified and highly-skilled professionals in such a vital industry,” said Dr. David Burks, president of Harding University. “This is yet another exceptional learning opportunity, like many others offered by Harding, to fuel the workforce with professionals who are prepared and ready to serve.”
Henderson State University, Arkadelphia
Henderson State University’s Department of Art will host the Summer Intensive Teen Workshop June 20-24.
The workshop is a week-long, hands-on experience for students ages 13-18. Participants engage in a selection of studio art activities, including collage, assemblage, fiber arts, and mixed media, culminating with an exhibit.
“The program this summer is a day camp workshop experience with the goal of immersing students in a variety of art practices,” said David Warren, professor of art. “Students who are not able to attend in person may inquire about a hybrid/online option.”
A $100 student fee will help cover lunch and some art materials for each student. For more information and to register, go to hsu.edu/teen-workshop. The registration deadline is May 6.
Northeastern State University, Tahlequah, OK
The NSU Libraries are one of 25 libraries nationwide selected to participate in Let’s Talk About It (LTAI): Women’s Suffrage, a grant designed to spark conversations about American history and culture through an examination of the women’s suffrage movement.
The competitive award comes with a $1,000 stipend to support programming costs and ten copies of five books covering the women’s suffrage theme. According to American Library Association, more than 100 libraries applied for the opportunity.
To open the program, Dr. Cheryl Van Den Handel, associate professor of political science at Northeastern State University, will help bring "Women Making History: The 19th Amendment" book to life with insight and discussion.
Northwestern State University, Alva, OK
Members of the public are welcome to join the Northwestern Oklahoma State University band in rehearsals from 7-8:30 p.m. on Monday evenings through April in Ryerson Hall 310 to form a Community Band.
Rehearsals began on March 21, and a culminating concert in Herod Hall Auditorium will take place on April 29 at 7 p.m.
“Having the community band is a great way for community members to have a chance to play their instrument in an ensemble again,” said Dr. Michael Black, director of bands and assistant professor of music. “It’s also a way for the students in the Ranger Bands to connect with community members and build relationships with alumni and other prominent community members.”
In addition, high school students are invited to participate in the community band, which gives them a chance to see the campus as a band member and to get acquainted with how the Ranger Band program operates.
“These opportunities don’t come around very often after you finish your schooling,” Black said. “So, don’t miss out.”
Ouachita Baptist University, Arkadelphia
Dr. Rickey Rogers has been named vice president for student development at Ouachita Baptist University, effective June 1.
Rogers has served as dean of students and director of residence life at Ouachita since 2017. When he takes on his new role, he will succeed Dr. Wesley Kluck. Although Kluck is stepping down as vice president for student development, he will continue to serve Ouachita as university physician.
After completing his B.A. degree in physical education from Ouachita, Rogers earned an M.S. degree in clinical mental health counseling from Henderson State University and an Ed.D. degree in higher education leadership and management from Regent University.
Southeastern Oklahoma State University, Durant, OK
The Durant, OK Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony recently for Einstein Bros. Bagels, located across from the campus of Southeastern Oklahoma State University.
The new dining and gathering spot was funded with capital investment from Sodexo and auxiliary revenue.
Einsteins is open for breakfast and lunch, with a menu that includes bagels, salads, wraps, sandwiches, desserts, and a full-service coffee bar now crafting Caribou Coffee. It is also the first Einstein Bros. at a university to feature the convenience of a drive-thru. It is located on University Avenue, next to the SE Barnes & Noble Bookstore.
Southern Nazarene University, Bethany, OK
Pending a successful candidacy decision, SNU will offer a new Physical Therapist Assistant (PTA) associate degree in an accelerated format beginning January 2023. By attending classes just 1-2 nights a week, students will be prepared to sit for the National Physical Therapy Exam (NPTE) and become fully licensed Physical Therapist Assistant in 23 months. Classes will be held at SNU’s campus in Bethany, OK.
“The School of Rehabilitation and Sport Sciences is excited to be able to offer the PTA program,” said the school’s chair, Dr. Sylvia Goodman. “It provides another avenue to be able to positively impact the lives of individuals in the greater Oklahoma City area. This program will be able to assist students from a variety of academic backgrounds as well as serve the underrepresented members of our community.”
A physical therapist assistant (PTA) is a licensed clinician who works under the direction and supervision of a licensed physical therapist (PT) to apply interventions designed to restore optimal function of those individuals impaired by disease or injury. Common interventions include therapeutic exercise, patient education, physical agents, and functional training. PTAs work directly with patients with neurological and musculoskeletal impairments across the lifespan.
Southwestern Oklahoma State University, Weatherford, OK
Through a grant from the United States Department of Agriculture, the Southwestern Oklahoma State University College of Pharmacy Rural Health Center in Weatherford has been awarded a $1 million grant to buy equipment to implement telemedicine in LeFlore County and western Oklahoma counties over the next three years.
Dr. Randy Curry, director of the RHC, said in the first year of the grant, SWOSU is collaborating with Eastern Oklahoma Memorial Center (EOMC) in Poteau (LeFlore County) by putting telemedicine equipment in six rural public-school locations in LeFlore County. The use of telemedicine equipment to provide medical services to schoolchildren and faculty in rural communities will be instrumental in improving healthcare concerns in the rural setting.
The total population of the towns that are being served is over 15,000 people with 2,500 students. They include Bokoshe, Cameron, Hodgen, Monroe, Panama and Whitesboro.
“Bridging the digital divide isn’t just convenient for our communities—it’s necessary if we’re going to ensure our rural neighbors have the same access to health care, learning opportunities, and economic growth as our suburban neighbors. As Congress and federal agencies like USDA continue to invest in rural America, it’s programs like USDA’s Rural Development Distance Learning and Telemedicine Grant program that are critically important to expanding medical and educational access across our communities,” said U.S. Rep. Frank Lucas.
SWOSU will also have telemedicine equipment on the Weatherford campus in the School of Nursing, College of Pharmacy and the Health & Wellness Department to provide student training and opportunities. Through the purchase of telemedicine equipment, SWOSU will expand its resources to serve more students and communities, helping to reduce the shortage of healthcare providers in rural areas and provide the university’s Diabetes Prevention Program to the state of Oklahoma.
University of Arkansas at Monticello
Seungyeon Lee, associate professor of psychology at the University of Arkansas at Monticello (UAM), has been elected to serve a three-year term as president on the board of directors of the Southwestern Psychological Association (SWPA).
Lee joined the UAM School of Social and Behavioral Science faculty in 2014. She earned a Doctor of Philosophy in educational psychology degree from the University of Kansas. Lee stated, “I really would like to take this opportunity to thank all who took the time to support me during the SWPA election process. It is tremendously exciting and a great honor to serve as president of students, long-term friends and esteemed colleagues. This position is not only an honor but also a chance to reflect on what psychology has meant to me throughout my career and what I can do for psychology. The opportunity to provide leadership to this field that I love so much is truly humbling.”
Founded in 1954, the SWPA is the official American Psychological Association (APA) affiliate for the southwestern region of the United States. The region includes Arizona, Arkansas, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.
Photographed left to right, Bryan Fisher, associate vice president for development at Arkansas Tech University; Dr. Russ Jones, dean of the ATU College of Business; Dr. Kathy White Loyd, ATU College of Business benefactor; Dr. Robin E. Bowen, ATU president; and Jason Geiken, ATU vice president for advancement.