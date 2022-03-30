The Human Performance and Sport Sciences Department faculty at Southern Arkansas University celebrates the accomplishments of two students within the department.
Matt Aiken was recently accepted into the Doctor of Physical Therapy Program at Arkansas State University. Matt was a valued member of the Mulerider baseball team and excelled in and out of the classroom. He has gone above and beyond at SAU, leading and completing a research project under the guidance of Dr. Keith Pfannestiel.
“The drive to continue his education makes Matt stand out as a star within our department,” said Steven Dingman, chair of Human Performance and Sport Sciences.
“The HPSS Department at SAU is unrivaled in its genuine connection to students,” said Aiken. “Not many other places have professors who take time to invest, not only into the education but the personalities of each student. The professors in the HPSS Department went out of their way to help me reach my goals. I am extremely thankful and proud to have been part of this department.”
Maddison Jones, a senior in the Athletic Training Department, recently applied to three Physical Therapy programs, including the University of Central Arkansas, Harding University, and the Arkansas Colleges of Health Education. After being accepted to all three, Jones has decided to attend the Arkansas Colleges of Health Education-School of Physical Therapy in Fort Smith.
“SAU has provided opportunities for me to succeed academically and professionally,” Jones shared. “The curriculum has been challenging and beneficial in that I feel prepared for a physical therapy doctoral program. I am grateful to the Athletic Training staff and the HPSS administration. Their contributions to my education have allowed me to succeed and reach my goals.”
Jones thanked SAU for making the past four years “feel like home.”
“Congratulations to both these students on their outstanding accomplishments,” Dingman said. “Their hard work in and out of the classroom has paid off, and we are thrilled to have had the pleasure of having these Muleriders in our department. Best of luck to Matt and Maddison as they embark on their exciting new journeys.”