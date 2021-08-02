Southern Arkansas University students who are running short of cash for school supplies are in luck.
The Mulerider Market, established three years ago to provide food and toiletries to students on campus, is now holding a school supply drive said Dani Hunter-Mesick.
She is a Volunteers in Service to America (VISTA) summer associate.
“Before we stared the school supplies drive, students were always wanting to see if we had pencils and pens. We looked at ongoing inventories for what we did and didn’t have. The whole process is to address the barrier of students not having proper supplies to succeed in the classroom. We have a wide array now so that our students can be even more successful in their classrooms.”
Donations of pens, pencils, highlighters, erasers, notebooks, notecards, paperclips, staplers, staples, etc. are being accepted at the Mulerider Market. It is located in Room 107 A, next to the Post Office inside the Reynolds Campus and Community Center.
Donation boxes are also located at other locations in Magnolia, including New Life Community Church, Bethel Church, Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church and the Bethel Church, Farmers Bank & Trust on Main Street, Bodcaw Bank on North Jackson, and on the square at SAU Beyond the Campus, Jennifer’s and Bridget’s.
The boxes will be picked up August 9.
Individual monetary donations can also be made to the Mulerider Market by going to SAU web page and searching for the Ignite page. Directions prompt donations from $25, $50, $100 or $200, or any other amount.
Dr. Donna Allen, vice president of Student Affairs, said two VISTA and two other student volunteers run the Mulerider Market.
“VISTA Federal AmeriCorps is a service program, and our grant is geared toward helping students get out of poverty and be ablet to be retained and graduate from college and better themselves,” Allen said. “VISTA fellows and VISTA associates work on our program and are paid through the federal grant. We house them and provide certain things for them and when they are done, they receive a service voucher to either pay back loans for college or pay current college costs for master or undergraduate work.”
More than half of SAU students are on Pell Grants and need the kind of help the Mulerider Market provides said Dr. Katherine Berry, principal investigator of VISTA. Although the university never wants to make students feel judged by their economic situations as the Mulerider Marketplace is for everyone, student need was behind the reason the AmeriCorps program came onto the university campus.
“The emphasis for the VISTA program is to eliminate poverty. Not day-to-day poverty, but moving people out of poverty,” said Berry, who holds a doctorate in education in rural and diverse educational leadership.
Berry said the Mulerider Market was going to have a soft start in March 2019 before the students left in the spring for summer but that’s when everything changed.
“Then we came back for the larger launch in the fall and COVID hit so it was kind of like a roller coaster to get it launched,” she said.
But the Mulerider Market was well established when the winter storms hit this February, and everyone involved saw the importance of having such a service on campus.
“With all the student trapped on campus, we had this wonderful opportunity to share with hundreds of students and able to catapult this into popularity,” Berry said. “They felt more comfortable using it. We really try hard to reduce the stigmatization of it. We give candy bags at Valentine’s Day just to draw themselves into it and it’s been a wonderful way to build a service to our students for them to succeed.”
In addition to the school supplies being gathered, there is a plan to stock other school supplies that may be on their syllabus, but students need fewer of the items than what they would have to buy from the store, she said. For example, if they need six pages of graph paper, they may not have the $6 to spend on a whole package and that is where the Mulerider Market wants to help, she said.
In addition to school supplies, the market has a variety of food and even makes packages with all the ingredients for a meal, giving the chance for students to cook, Allen said. The food given can be microwaved.
“We have regulars who come every week, and these are the only food items they are able to obtain outside of the SAU cafeteria,” Hunter-Mesick said. “Everyone has a midnight craving or maybe they take an 8 a.m. class so the cafeteria is not available before their class. The Mulerider Market makes sure these students are not hungry during class hours.”
Also, the Mulerider Market has basic hygiene items for men and women including such items as deodorant, combs, and bars of soap, etc. Diapers are another item available in the market.
“Food scarcity in college students is real,” Berry said. “We’ve been amazed the students were so grateful. People support us and we wish they could see the students faces because they are meeting such a huge need.”
CLICK HERE to read more Education news on our website. Tell your friends and family that thanks to our advertisers, they can read news for free on our website.
CLICK HERE to find us on Facebook.
CLICK HERE to follow us on Twitter @Magnolia_Report