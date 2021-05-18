Under a recently-signed Memorandum of Understanding, Southern Arkansas University will provide concurrent enrollment classes to junior and senior students at Comm. Central Academy in Little Rock, SAU’s president, Dr. Trey Berry, has announced.
Comm. Central is a homeschool academy that meets in the Central Little Rock area, serving students kindergarten through 12th grade.
Concurrent courses under the MOU include U.S. history, world history, mathematics, English composition, and other areas of study. These programs are set to begin in August 2021.
SAU currently offers concurrent enrollment classes to around 300 students in Arkansas.
“SAU is excited for the opportunity to work with the staff and students at Comm. Central Academy in central Arkansas,” said John Gore, coordinator of Concurrent Education/Admissions. “Comm. Central Academy 11th and 12th grade students will have the opportunity to be exposed to college courses, learn effective communication, and help reduce the overall cost of their college education while receiving support from staff and parents at home. We look forward to helping these students grow and prepare them for future college success.”