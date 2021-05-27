Michael Suttle, an agriculture business major at Southern Arkansas University, is one of two Arkansas students receiving $1,000 scholarships from the Arkansas Department of Agriculture and Farm Credit Associations of Arkansas Homegrown by Heroes program.
Suttle retired after 20 years of service in the United States Army where he received the Bronze Star, Purple Heart, Army Commendation Medal, and Army Achievement Medal. Suttle is from Camden. In the last year he has started his own small-scale poultry and beef operation, as well as his own apiary/pollination program.
Madeline Fortune was the other recipient. The Stuttgart student serves in the Army National Guard and plans to attend the University of Central Arkansas in Conway. Fortune’s family has been farming for six generations, and she hopes to one day work with an agricultural marketing agency or agricultural service organization.
The Homegrown by Heroes academic scholarship program is open to military veterans, currently serving military personnel, their spouses, and children who are pursuing an agricultural or an agricultural-related degree. Funding for the scholarships is provided by Farm Credit Associations of Arkansas. Selection of scholarship recipients was based on academic achievement, community involvement, extracurricular activities, financial need, and family circumstances.
The Homegrown by Heroes scholarship is affiliated with the Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Homegrown by Heroes program that helps farmer veterans market their local agricultural products by labeling them as veteran-grown and produced. Learn more about the Homegrown by Heroes program, and identifying products grown or made by military veterans.
CLICK HERE for more information.