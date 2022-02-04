Southern Arkansas University is committed help students reach their goal of earning a college degree.
“Finish the Ride” is an academic initiative at SAU that centers around helping students with degree completion. It is for students who have taken a break from higher education.
Once students have stepped away, it can be challenging to know where to start when returning to school. Finish the Ride will provide students with support through the reapplication process, financial aid, and advising.
Amy Womack, Degree Completion coordinator, is leading SAU’s efforts to assist students as they return to complete their degrees.
Dr. Jennifer Rowsam, associate provost for Institutional Effectiveness and Strategic Planning, said, “I am so excited to see SAU’s stop-out program officially launch this spring. The university has always welcomed our students to return to finish their degrees, but having a staff member dedicated to assisting our returning students demonstrates our continued commitment to student success.”
Womack has a wealth of knowledge from her time as an advisor at SAU and is well equipped to help students earn their degrees. Dr. Rowsam said, “Not only is Amy knowledgeable, but you will also find that she cares about you and your success.”