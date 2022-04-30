The first fellows of the Future of Food: Opportunities and Careers for Undergraduate Students (F2OCUS) Fellowship Program include a Southern Arkansas University student.
The seven students were recently chosen by program directors to participate in a 10-week summer program with the Arkansas Agricultural Experiment Station.
Natalie Blake, a plant science and animal science student at SAU, is among the core group.
Food science researchers with the Arkansas Agricultural Experiment Station, the research arm of the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture, secured a $730,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture this year to conduct the Research and Extension Experience for Undergraduates program for the next five years.
The program aims to increase understanding of food supply safety, quality and security for undergraduates in complementary degree programs, including biology, chemistry, consumer sciences and agricultural studies.
“We are excited to have the first cohort of F2OCUS fellows join us in Food Science for 10 weeks this summer,” said Kristen Gibson, F2OCUS Fellowship Program director, professor of food safety and microbiology and director of the Center for Food Safety. “We successfully recruited a diverse group of fellows from a variety of disciplines complementary to the field of Food Science. This diversity will undoubtedly bring excitement and an innovative spirit to the research and extension components of the F2OCUS program.”
As F2OCUS fellows, the undergraduates will be provided with room and board, a $4,800 stipend and travel support.
Food science research at the Arkansas Agricultural Experiment Station covers a wide gamut, Gibson said.
Some examples of potential research projects for F2OCUS fellows include food ink development for 3D-printed food products, alternative protein sources to treat and prevent chronic diseases, nanoscale food-grade materials, new techniques to control harmful grain molds and mycotoxins, ways to cut down on foodborne pathogens in low-moisture foods and researching issues that affect rice quality.
Undergraduates who are not enrolled in a food science program were chosen to spend the summer in Fayetteville, Gibson said. Fellows will work with faculty mentors on research projects before showcasing their work at an end-of-program symposium.
Along with Gibson, fellowship project directors include food science faculty members Jennifer Acuff, assistant professor of food safety and microbiology, and Jamie Baum, associate professor of nutrition. Jill Rucker, associate professor of agricultural education, communications and technology for the Dale Bumpers College of Agricultural, Food and Life Sciences at the University of Arkansas, is also a project director and faculty mentor.
In addition to the four project directors, 10 collaborating mentors with extensive mentoring experience have been chosen to assist with the fellowship program. Industry partners, many of whom are University of Arkansas graduates and serve as adjunct faculty, will also participate in the fellowship program.