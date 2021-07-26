Four-time Super Bowl quarterback Terry Bradshaw will be the 2021 Farmers Bank & Trust Distinguished Speaker at Southern Arkansas University.
The event will be held Tuesday, November 16 at the Donald W. Reynolds Campus and Community Center.
Tickets are already sold out. People may request to be placed on a wait list if seating becomes available. Call the SAU Office of Development at 870-235-4287 to be placed on the list. The cost of the dinner and lecture is $100.
CLICK HERE for more information.
Bradshaw, 72, is a native of Shreveport, LA and played high school football at Woodlawn High. He was the No. 1 overall draft pick in 1970 from Louisiana Tech.
He became one of the most prolific quarterbacks in history, leading the Pittsburgh Steelers to four Super Bowl championships, six AFC championship games and eight straight playoff appearances (1972-79). Bradshaw, a two-time Super Bowl MVP (Super Bowls XIII and XIV), was a four-time All-Pro. He retired just prior to the 1984 season.
He still holds the Super Bowl passing record for average gain in a game (14.71 yards in Super Bowl XIV vs. Los Angeles, in which he completed 21 passes for 309 yards). In 1989, Bradshaw was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility.
Bradshaw has been with Fox NFL Sunday since its inception in 1994 Super Bowl LIV was Bradshaw’s ninth championship assignment for Fox, his 12th as a broadcaster and his 16th overall, including as a player. In 2018, Bradshaw took on the new responsibility of hosting Thursday Night Football’s pregame and halftime shows live from New York with Howie Long and Michael Strahan.
Bradshaw joined CBS Sports as an NFL game analyst in 1984 and became a studio analyst on “The NFL Today” for four seasons beginning in 1990. During his last two years as an NFL game analyst for CBS, Bradshaw served with play-by-play announcer Verne Lundquist.
Bradshaw has appeared in several feature films, including the romantic comedy “Failure to Launch,” “Hooper” and “Cannonball Run,” and guest-starred on several television series.