Southern Arkansas University Tech has received a $1.1 million award from the Arkansas Department of Education's Division of Higher Education.
ADHE awarded the funds under the Workforce Initiative Act Regional Workforce Grant Program. The act provides funds to create a comprehensive structure enabling students in Arkansas's universities and community colleges to participate in career and technical education programs developed from input from area employers.
SAU Tech is an active participant in the program. In this funding round, the college is improving facilities where career technical instruction is delivered and upgrading program instructional equipment.
The improvements include advancements in teaching equipment and upgrades to the training areas for the aviation maintenance technology, engineering, and CNC programs. The funds focus on repairs and upgrades that improve the college's ability to train a skilled workforce for Arkansas.
Dr. Jason Morrison, chancellor, said, "The funding is crucial for community colleges like ours that do not have a local tax allocation. SAU Tech is one of five Arkansas community colleges of 22 community colleges plus one four-year university that does not receive local tax or mileage support, creating a vast disparity in our annual appropriations.
“The difference is especially true regarding advancing workforce training and education support for our local students to learn the skills required by the aerospace defense industries in our region. The ADHE Regional Workforce Grants provides some of the support that keeps our in-demand technical programs updated with the latest equipment and training areas for our students."