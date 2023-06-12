Southern Arkansas University has announced that 551 students earned a 3.5 GPA or higher for the spring 2023 semester and have been named to its Dean's List.
Columbia County students named to the list:
Cage Arnold is a sophomore Computer Science (Cyber Security and Privacy Option) major from Magnolia.
Jameson Baker is a sophomore Exercise Science (Strength and Conditioning) major from Magnolia.
Tylaa Beraud is a sophomore Chemistry (Forensic Science) major from Magnolia.
Natalie Boyd is a junior Elementary Education (STEM) major from Magnolia.
Azaria Broomfield is a senior Public Health major from Magnolia.
Ja'Nicia Brown is a senior Social Work major from Magnolia.
Jaden Bush is a sophomore Psychology major from Magnolia.
Lauren Chambliss is a senior Pre-Health Professional Biochemistry major from Magnolia.
Rodrick Coffman is a junior Computer Science major from Magnolia.
Allison Coppersmith is a junior Management major with a minor in Finance from Magnolia.
Shannon Coppersmith is a sophomore Studio Art major from Magnolia.
Zoie Dixon is a junior Pre-Nursing major from Magnolia.
Kenneth Ellis is a junior University Studies major from Magnolia.
Nohelia Garcia De Los Santos is a senior Psychology major with a minor in Social Work from Magnolia.
Noah Garland is a senior Computer Science major from Magnolia.
Gabrielle Gee is a junior Pre-Nursing major from Magnolia.
Dale Gray is a sophomore K-12 Physical Education and Health major from Magnolia.
Maggie Gunnels is a senior Mass Media major from Magnolia.
Jefferson Hagaman is a junior Elementary Education (STEM) major from Magnolia.
Riley Hall is a sophomore Psychology major from Magnolia.
Kelsey Hayes is a senior Biology major from Magnolia.
Zachary Heathman is a junior Sport Management (Coaching Option) major with a minor in Finance from Magnolia.
Jackson Heflin is a senior Music Education (Instrumental) major from Magnolia.
Sa'riya Hildreth is a freshman Pre-Nursing major from Magnolia.
Khang Ho is a senior Pre-Health Professional Biochemistry major from Magnolia.
Soraya Iverson is a junior Pre-Art Therapy major from Magnolia.
Korylynn Jennings is a junior Mass Media major from Magnolia.
Brandon Johnson is a senior Information Systems major from Magnolia.
Abbie Jolly is a senior Public Health major from Magnolia.
David Lindsey is a senior Industrial Technology major from Magnolia.
Maria Lopez is a sophomore Studio Art major from Magnolia.
Shadiamond Love is a senior Public Health major from Magnolia.
Rory Lowther is a sophomore Marketing (Media Option) major from Magnolia.
Mukunda Mashburn is a junior Plant Science major from Magnolia.
Caitlyn McCormack is a senior Wildlife and Conservation Biology major with a minor in General Business from Magnolia.
Hunter McLaughlin is a senior Middle School Education major from Magnolia.
Olivia Munn is a sophomore Elementary Education (STEM) major from Magnolia.
Anwar Nahshal is a freshman Computer Science major from Magnolia.
Riley Payne is a junior Pre-Health Biology major from Magnolia.
Ruth Rivera is a sophomore Pre-Professional Exercise Science major from Magnolia.
Reaves Rogers is a senior Animal Science major from Magnolia.
Clemente Saenz is a junior Nursing major from Magnolia.
Jason Schulz is a senior K-12 Physical Education and Health major from Magnolia.
Sydney Scruggs is a senior Elementary Education (STEM) major from Magnolia.
Jamar Sloan is a sophomore Mass Media major from Magnolia.
Jonathan Stevens is a junior Information Systems major from Magnolia.
Parker Tinnell is a senior University Studies major from Magnolia.
Brayden Voss is a senior History major from Magnolia.
Emma Walker is a senior Pre-Nursing major from Magnolia.
Sara Westfall is a sophomore Pre-Nursing major from Magnolia.
Carlin Whaley is a senior Mass Media major from Magnolia.
Janue Barhan is a senior Game, Animation and Simulation Design major from Emerson.
Zachary Lout is a sophomore Pre-Professional Exercise Science major from McNeil.
Gabriel Reyna Garcia is a sophomore Engineering major from McNeil.
Jordan Sigala is a senior Engineering major from McNeil.
Jordan Hall is a junior Middle School Education (STEM) major from Taylor.
Shaylee Hoyle is a junior Engineering major from Taylor.
Tanner Hoyle is a junior Engineering major from Taylor.
Lenzie Langley is a senior Middle School Education major from Taylor.
Kaylee Morehead is a senior Pre-Nursing major from Taylor.
Taryn Franks is a senior Public Health major from Waldo.
Jasmine Fuller is a sophomore Criminal Justice major from Waldo.
Aaliyah Grant is a senior Information Systems major from Waldo.
Jalisa Harris is a sophomore Pre-Nursing major from Waldo.
Micheal Jones is a junior Graphic Design major from Waldo.
Kimberly Saunders is a senior Middle School Education major from Waldo.
Raediesha Tucker is a senior Musical Theatre major with a minor in Psychology from Waldo.
Brendan Ybarra is a senior Psychology major with a minor in Criminal Justice from Waldo.
Abigail Young is a senior Pre-Health Biology major with a minor in Music from Waldo.