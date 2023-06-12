SAU

SAU has posted its spring Dean's List.

Southern Arkansas University has announced that 551 students earned a 3.5 GPA or higher for the spring 2023 semester and have been named to its Dean's List.

Columbia County students named to the list:

Cage Arnold is a sophomore Computer Science (Cyber Security and Privacy Option) major from Magnolia.

Jameson Baker is a sophomore Exercise Science (Strength and Conditioning) major from Magnolia.

Tylaa Beraud is a sophomore Chemistry (Forensic Science) major from Magnolia.

Natalie Boyd is a junior Elementary Education (STEM) major from Magnolia.

Azaria Broomfield is a senior Public Health major from Magnolia.

Ja'Nicia Brown is a senior Social Work major from Magnolia.

Jaden Bush is a sophomore Psychology major from Magnolia.

Lauren Chambliss is a senior Pre-Health Professional Biochemistry major from Magnolia.

Rodrick Coffman is a junior Computer Science major from Magnolia.

Allison Coppersmith is a junior Management major with a minor in Finance from Magnolia.

Shannon Coppersmith is a sophomore Studio Art major from Magnolia.

Zoie Dixon is a junior Pre-Nursing major from Magnolia.

Kenneth Ellis is a junior University Studies major from Magnolia.

Nohelia Garcia De Los Santos is a senior Psychology major with a minor in Social Work from Magnolia.

Noah Garland is a senior Computer Science major from Magnolia.

Gabrielle Gee is a junior Pre-Nursing major from Magnolia.

Dale Gray is a sophomore K-12 Physical Education and Health major from Magnolia.

Maggie Gunnels is a senior Mass Media major from Magnolia.

Jefferson Hagaman is a junior Elementary Education (STEM) major from Magnolia.

Riley Hall is a sophomore Psychology major from Magnolia.

Kelsey Hayes is a senior Biology major from Magnolia.

Zachary Heathman is a junior Sport Management (Coaching Option) major with a minor in Finance from Magnolia.

Jackson Heflin is a senior Music Education (Instrumental) major from Magnolia.

Sa'riya Hildreth is a freshman Pre-Nursing major from Magnolia.

Khang Ho is a senior Pre-Health Professional Biochemistry major from Magnolia.

Soraya Iverson is a junior Pre-Art Therapy major from Magnolia.

Korylynn Jennings is a junior Mass Media major from Magnolia.

Brandon Johnson is a senior Information Systems major from Magnolia.

Abbie Jolly is a senior Public Health major from Magnolia.

David Lindsey is a senior Industrial Technology major from Magnolia.

Maria Lopez is a sophomore Studio Art major from Magnolia.

Shadiamond Love is a senior Public Health major from Magnolia.

Rory Lowther is a sophomore Marketing (Media Option) major from Magnolia.

Mukunda Mashburn is a junior Plant Science major from Magnolia.

Caitlyn McCormack is a senior Wildlife and Conservation Biology major with a minor in General Business from Magnolia.

Hunter McLaughlin is a senior Middle School Education major from Magnolia.

Olivia Munn is a sophomore Elementary Education (STEM) major from Magnolia.

Anwar Nahshal is a freshman Computer Science major from Magnolia.

Riley Payne is a junior Pre-Health Biology major from Magnolia.

Ruth Rivera is a sophomore Pre-Professional Exercise Science major from Magnolia.

Reaves Rogers is a senior Animal Science major from Magnolia.

Clemente Saenz is a junior Nursing major from Magnolia.

Jason Schulz is a senior K-12 Physical Education and Health major from Magnolia.

Sydney Scruggs is a senior Elementary Education (STEM) major from Magnolia.

Jamar Sloan is a sophomore Mass Media major from Magnolia.

Jonathan Stevens is a junior Information Systems major from Magnolia.

Parker Tinnell is a senior University Studies major from Magnolia.

Brayden Voss is a senior History major from Magnolia.

Emma Walker is a senior Pre-Nursing major from Magnolia.

Sara Westfall is a sophomore Pre-Nursing major from Magnolia.

Carlin Whaley is a senior Mass Media major from Magnolia.

Janue Barhan is a senior Game, Animation and Simulation Design major from Emerson.

Zachary Lout is a sophomore Pre-Professional Exercise Science major from McNeil.

Gabriel Reyna Garcia is a sophomore Engineering major from McNeil.

Jordan Sigala is a senior Engineering major from McNeil.

Jordan Hall is a junior Middle School Education (STEM) major from Taylor.

Shaylee Hoyle is a junior Engineering major from Taylor.

Tanner Hoyle is a junior Engineering major from Taylor.

Lenzie Langley is a senior Middle School Education major from Taylor.

Kaylee Morehead is a senior Pre-Nursing major from Taylor.

Taryn Franks is a senior Public Health major from Waldo.

Jasmine Fuller is a sophomore Criminal Justice major from Waldo.

Aaliyah Grant is a senior Information Systems major from Waldo.

Jalisa Harris is a sophomore Pre-Nursing major from Waldo.

Micheal Jones is a junior Graphic Design major from Waldo.

Kimberly Saunders is a senior Middle School Education major from Waldo.

Raediesha Tucker is a senior Musical Theatre major with a minor in Psychology from Waldo.

Brendan Ybarra is a senior Psychology major with a minor in Criminal Justice from Waldo.

Abigail Young is a senior Pre-Health Biology major with a minor in Music from Waldo.

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you