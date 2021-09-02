Southern Arkansas University enrollment for the fall 2021 semester rose by two students over 2020 enrollment.
Returning to in-person classes as the COVID-19 pandemic continues, headcount totaled 4,434 students – two more than a year ago.
SAU was pleased to see its graduate enrollment up by 29 percent this year. Some of the largest growth areas include the master of arts in teaching, business administration, computer science, education administration and supervision, master of science in clinical and mental health counseling, and the educational doctorate program in rural and diverse educational leadership.
The university also recorded a 90 percent overall increase in international students, with 55 undergraduate and 277 graduate students representing 39 countries.
“In the midst of all the challenges presented by the pandemic, SAU feels very fortunate to have this solid enrollment for the fall of 2021,” said Dr. Trey Berry, president. “This is a direct reflection of a team effort on our campus among faculty, staff, and our student leaders.”
Berry also praised the enrollment services staff as it has worked tirelessly in the face of ever-changing obstacles. “We are especially pleased with the significant growth of our graduate enrollment,” Berry said. “That growth can be seen in almost every graduate program.”
The Office of Admissions is already gearing up recruiting new students.
Interested students are encouraged to schedule a campus tour to learn more about the degree programs in undergraduate and graduate studies.