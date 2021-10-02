Two Columbia County students are among the 23 selected to be part of the 2021 Homecoming Court at Southern Arkansas University.
Garrett Clark is a senior exercise science major from Magnolia.
Kevin Jones is a junior computer science major from Magnolia.
Candidates on the court represent their club or organization at the Homecoming Coronation Ceremony on October 9 during the presentation of Homecoming royalty.
The SAU Homecoming Court is selected through a two-step interview process.
Clubs and organizations submit nominations for candidates who must complete two rounds of interviews along with submitting a 500-word essay.
Once a student is officially on the court, he or she will have a chance to campaign for the position of SAU's 2021 Homecoming King or Homecoming Queen.
The theme for this year's Homecoming is "Love and Loyalty." SAU's Homecoming events begin Monday and will last through Saturday, October 9.
The presentation of Homecoming royalty will be 2 p.m. Saturday, October 9.