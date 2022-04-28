SAU

SAU has named high school students from Columbia County who have received scholarships to attend the university.

Southern Arkansas University has announced the awarding of scholarships to Columbia County students for the 2022-2023 academic year.

Arriuna French of Magnolia, a senior at Emerson High School, has been selected to receive the Scholastic Merit scholarship. This scholarship includes $1,500 per semester and has a four-year value of $12,000. French is the daughter of Alshronda French.

Corneisha Griffin of Magnolia, a senior at Emerson High School, has been selected to receive the Scholastic Merit scholarship. This scholarship includes $1,500 per semester and has a four-year value of $12,000. Griffin is the daughter of Camilla Griffin.

Aiden Mayfield of Emerson, a senior at Emerson High School, has been selected to receive the Blue and Gold Scholar scholarship. This scholarship includes $3,300 per semester and has a four-year value of $26,400. Mayfield is the son of Shane and Amber Mayfield.

Logan Reeves of Magnolia, a senior at Emerson High School, has been selected to receive the Presidential Distinguished scholarship. This scholarship includes $5,500 per semester and has a four-year value of $44,000. Reeves is the son of Richard and Tiffany Reeves.

Alexander Zorsch of Magnolia, a senior at Emerson High School, has been selected to receive the Valedictorian/Salutatorian scholarship. This scholarship includes $3,300 per semester and has a four-year value of $26,400. Zorsch is the son of Stephen and Jill Zorsch.

Brylie Crisp of Magnolia, a senior at Columbia Christian High School, has been selected to receive the SAU Collegiate scholarship. This scholarship includes $2,500 per semester and has a four-year value of $20,000. Crisp is the daughter of Matthew and Keisha Crisp.

Claudia Ray of Magnolia, a senior at Columbia Christian High School, has been selected to receive the Presidential Distinguished scholarship. This scholarship includes $5,500 per semester and has a four-year value of $44,000. Ray is the daughter of Andy and Rebecca Ray.

Garrett Waters of Willisville, a senior at Columbia Christian High School, has been selected to receive the University Excellence scholarship. This scholarship includes $4,500 per semester and has a four-year value of $36,000. Waters is the son of Ted and Gaye Waters.

Cage Arnold of Magnolia, a senior at Magnolia High School, has been selected to receive the Blue and Gold Scholar scholarship. This scholarship includes $3,300 per semester and has a four-year value of $26,400. Arnold is the son of Brian Arnold and Christina Arnold.

Tylaa Beraud of Magnolia, a senior at Magnolia High School, has been selected to receive the Scholastic Merit scholarship. This scholarship includes $1,500 per semester and has a four-year value of $12,000. Beraud is the daughter of Brenda Beraud and Cedric Beraud.

Jackson Boyd of Magnolia, a senior at Magnolia High School, has been selected to receive the Achievement scholarship. This scholarship includes $1,000 per semester and has a four-year value of $8,000. Boyd is the son of Michael Boyd and Jamie Boyd.

Emily Brigham of Waldo, a senior at Magnolia High School, has been selected to receive the SAU Collegiate scholarship. This scholarship includes $2,500 per semester and has a four-year value of $20,000. Brigham is the daughter of Deborah Farrer.

Caylea Brummett of Magnolia, a senior at Magnolia High School, has been selected to receive the Scholastic Merit scholarship. This scholarship includes $1,500 per semester and has a four-year value of $12,000. Brummett is the daughter of Christa Taylor Marsh and Dan Marsh.

Brianna Brummett of Magnolia, a senior at Magnolia High School, has been selected to receive the Scholastic Merit scholarship. This scholarship includes $1,500 per semester and has a four-year value of $12,000. Brummett is the daughter of Christa Taylor Marsh and Dan Marsh.

Thomas Campos-Diaz of Magnolia, a senior at Magnolia High School, has been selected to receive the Achievement scholarship. This scholarship includes $1,000 per semester and has a four-year value of $8,000. Campos-Diaz is the son of Tomas Campos and Liliana Campos.

Allyson Carter of Magnolia, a senior at Magnolia High School, has been selected to receive the Scholastic Merit scholarship. This scholarship includes $1,500 per semester and has a four-year value of $12,000. Carter is the daughter of Clay (Dustin) Carter and Julie Carter.

Allyson Chambliss of Magnolia, a senior at Magnolia High School, has been selected to receive the SAU Collegiate scholarship. This scholarship includes $2,500 per semester and has a four-year value of $20,000. Chambliss is the daughter of James Chambliss and Jaime Chambliss.

Shannon Coppersmith of Magnolia, a senior at Magnolia High School, has been selected to receive the University Excellence scholarship. This scholarship includes $4,500 per semester and has a four-year value of $36,000. Coppersmith is the daughter of Kurt J. Coppersmith and Jessica A. Coppersmith.

Alyson Cranston of Magnolia, a senior at Magnolia High School, has been selected to receive the University Excellence scholarship. This scholarship includes $4,500 per semester and has a four-year value of $36,000. Cranston is the daughter of William (Joey) Cranston, III and Angel Cranston.

Peyton Creech of Stamps, a senior at Magnolia High School, has been selected to receive the University Excellence scholarship. This scholarship includes $4,500 per semester and has a four-year value of $36,000. Creech is the son of Heather Creech and Ronald Creech.

Seth Edwards of Magnolia, a senior at Magnolia High School, has been selected to receive the University Excellence scholarship. This scholarship includes $4,500 per semester and has a four-year value of $36,000. Edwards is the son of Sheryl Edwards and Steve Edwards.

Tanner Edwards of Magnolia, a senior at Magnolia High School, has been selected to receive the Achievement scholarship. This scholarship includes $1,000 per semester and has a four-year value of $8,000. Edwards is the son of Jennifer Edwards and Scott Edwards.

Kaleigha Fielstra of McNeil, a senior at Magnolia High School, has been selected to receive the SAU Collegiate scholarship. This scholarship includes $2,500 per semester and has a four-year value of $20,000. Fielstra is the daughter of Amanda Fielstra.

Jasmine Fuller of Waldo, a senior at Magnolia High School, has been selected to receive the Scholastic Merit scholarship. This scholarship includes $1,500 per semester and has a four-year value of $12,000. Fuller is the daughter of Clint Fuller.

Riley Hall of Magnolia, a senior at Magnolia High School, has been selected to receive the Presidential Distinguished scholarship from Southern Arkansas University. This scholarship includes $5,500 per semester and has a four-year value of $44,000. Hall is the daughter of April Hodge and Danny F. Hodge III and Robert Hall.

Kierra Howell of Magnolia, a senior at Magnolia High School, has been selected to receive the Scholastic Merit scholarship. This scholarship includes $1,500 per semester and has a four-year value of $12,000. Howell is the daughter of Ciara Adams.

Jeremiah Hughes of Waldo, a senior at Magnolia High School, has been selected to receive the Achievement scholarship. This scholarship includes $1,000 per semester and has a four-year value of $8,000. Hughes is the son of Jill Ann Hughes and Jeremy Hughes.

Amarion Jermany of Magnolia, a senior at Magnolia High School, has been selected to receive the SAU Collegiate scholarship. This scholarship includes $2,500 per semester and has a four-year value of $20,000. Jermany is the son of Tocara Jermany and Tristan Shane Jermany.

Troi Kacsir of Magnolia, a senior at Magnolia High School, has been selected to receive the Presidential Distinguished scholarship from Southern Arkansas University. This scholarship includes $5,500 per semester and has a four-year value of $44,000. Kacsir is the daughter of Michael Kacsir and Wendi Kacsir.

Bailey Kelley of Waldo, a senior at Magnolia High School, has been selected to receive the Achievement scholarship. This scholarship includes $1,000 per semester and has a four-year value of $8,000. Kelley is the daughter of Tracy Woolfley and Andrew Woolfley.

Cade Key of Waldo, a senior at Magnolia High School, has been selected to receive the Presidential Distinguished scholarship. This scholarship includes $5,500 per semester and has a four-year value of $44,000. Key is the son of David (Tony) Key and Kelli Jo Key.

Kailee King of Magnolia, a senior at Magnolia High School, has been selected to receive the Achievement scholarship. This scholarship includes $1,000 per semester and has a four-year value of $8,000. King is the daughter of Kerry King and Ariana King.

Kelcy Lamkin of Buckner, a senior at Magnolia High School, has been selected to receive the SAU Collegiate scholarship. This scholarship includes $2,500 per semester and has a four-year value of $20,000. Lamkin is the daughter of Shelby Lamkin and Jeffrey Lamkin.

Maria Lopez Loera of Magnolia, a senior at Magnolia High School, has been selected to receive the Achievement scholarship. This scholarship includes $1,000 per semester and has a four-year value of $8,000. Lopez Loera is the daughter of Jose Belen and Maria Del Carmen Lopez.

Zachary Lout of McNeil, a senior at Magnolia High School, has been selected to receive the Scholastic Merit scholarship. This scholarship includes $1,500 per semester and has a four-year value of $12,000. Lout is the son of Rebecca Ganaway and Sonny Ganaway.

Rory Lowther of Magnolia, a senior at Magnolia High School, has been selected to receive the Presidential Distinguished scholarship from Southern Arkansas University. This scholarship includes $5,500 per semester and has a four-year value of $44,000. Lowther is the son of Rhaelene Lowther and Bryan Lowther.

Angelina Lule of Magnolia, a senior at Magnolia High School, has been selected to receive the Scholastic Merit scholarship. This scholarship includes $1,500 per semester and has a four-year value of $12,000. Lule is the daughter of Elba Lule.

Autumn McKenzie of Magnolia, a senior at Magnolia High School, has been selected to receive the Achievement scholarship. This scholarship includes $1,000 per semester and has a four-year value of $8,000. McKenzie is the daughter of Amanda Hartwell and Clayton Hartwell.

Hector Priche of McNeil, a senior at Magnolia High School, has been selected to receive the Scholastic Merit scholarship. This scholarship includes $1,500 per semester and has a four-year value of $12,000. Priche is the son of Bertha Rivera.

Gabriel Reyna Garcia of McNeil, a senior at Magnolia High School, has been selected to receive the SAU Collegiate scholarship. This scholarship includes $2,500 per semester and has a four-year value of $20,000. Reyna Garcia is the son of Juana Reyes.

Ruth Rivera of Magnolia, a senior at Magnolia High School, has been selected to receive the Scholastic Merit scholarship. This scholarship includes $1,500 per semester and has a four-year value of $12,000. Rivera is the daughter of Reyna E. Castro.

Shakayla Sears-Frazier of Magnolia, a senior at Magnolia High School, has been selected to receive the Scholastic Merit scholarship from Southern Arkansas University. This scholarship includes $1,500 per semester and has a four-year value of $12,000. Sears-Frazier is the daughter of Kesha Frazier and Cedric Sears.

Guadalupe Sorcia of Magnolia, a senior at Magnolia High School, has been selected to receive the Achievement scholarship. This scholarship includes $1,000 per semester and has a four-year value of $8,000. Sorcia is the daughter of Luis Estudillo and Guadalupe Vazquez.

Naomi Tchoungang of Magnolia, a senior at Magnolia High School, has been selected to receive the SAU Collegiate scholarship. This scholarship includes $2,500 per semester and has a four-year value of $20,000. Tchoungang is the daughter of Mimo Rose Lemdja.

Sara Lindy Westfall of Magnolia, a senior at Magnolia High School, has been selected to receive the Achievement scholarship. This scholarship includes $1,000 per semester and has a four-year value of $8,000. Westfall is the daughter of Jessica Stone and David Stone.

Aaliyah Willingham of Magnolia, a senior at Magnolia High School, has been selected to receive the Achievement scholarship. This scholarship includes $1,000 per semester and has a four-year value of $8,000. Willingham is the daughter of Angela Willingham.

Samantha Wilson of Magnolia, a senior at Magnolia High School, has been selected to receive the Top Ten Percent scholarship. This scholarship includes $3,300 per semester and has a four-year value of $26,400. Wilson is the daughter of Connie Wilson and Jason Wilson.

Taryn Young of Magnolia, a senior at Magnolia High School, has been selected to receive the Achievement scholarship. This scholarship includes $1,000 per semester and has a four-year value of $8,000. Young is the daughter of Tim Young and Jennifer Young.

Seleta Canterbury of Taylor, a senior at Taylor High School, has been selected to receive the Scholastic Merit scholarship. This scholarship includes $1,500 per semester and has a four-year value of $12,000. Canterbury is the daughter of Cindy and Richard Canterbury.

Alexis Clark of Magnolia, a senior at Taylor High School, has been selected to receive the Achievement scholarship. This scholarship includes $1,000 per semester and has a four-year value of $8,000. Clark is the daughter of Kadie and Cody Clark.

Brady Cranford of Taylor, a senior at Taylor High School, has been selected to receive the University Excellence scholarship. This scholarship includes $4,500 per semester and has a four-year value of $36,000. Cranford is the son of Shanna and Doug Cranford.

Carly Downs of Stamps, a senior at Taylor High School, has been selected to receive the Valedictorian/Salutatorian scholarship. This scholarship includes $3,300 per semester and has a four-year value of $26,400. Downs is the daughter of Dana and Bill Downs.

Madison Grace Higgins of Taylor, a senior at Taylor High School, has been selected to receive the Scholastic Merit scholarship. This scholarship includes $1,500 per semester and has a four-year value of $12,000. Higgins is the daughter of Cindy and Matthew Higgins.

Jackson Hoyle of Taylor, a senior at Taylor High School, has been selected to receive the Presidential Distinguished scholarship from Southern Arkansas University. This scholarship includes $5,500 per semester and has a four-year value of $44,000. Hoyle is the son of Christy and Scott Hoyle.

Lauran Lenard of Stamps, a senior at Taylor High School, has been selected to receive the Scholastic Merit scholarship. This scholarship includes $1,500 per semester and has a four-year value of $12,000. Lenard is the daughter of Carmen and Rex Lenard.

Joshua Lindsey of Taylor, a senior at Taylor High School, has been selected to receive the Leadership Incentive scholarship. This scholarship includes $3,300 per semester and has a two-year value of $13,200. Lindsey is the son of Melissan and Terry Lindsey.

Nate Nokes of Taylor, a senior at Taylor High School, has been selected to receive the University Excellence scholarship. This scholarship includes $4,500 per semester and has a four-year value of $36,000. Nokes is the son of Heather and Mac Nokes.

Samuel Rayburn of Stamps, a senior at Taylor High School, has been selected to receive the Achievement scholarship. This scholarship includes $1,000 per semester and has a four-year value of $8,000. Rayburn is the son of Jamie and Jon Rayburn.

Ethan Taylor of Taylor, a senior at Taylor High School, has been selected to receive the Blue and Gold Scholar scholarship. This scholarship includes $3,300 per semester and has a four-year value of $26,400. Taylor is the son of Mary Jo Woods and David Taylor.

