Southern Arkansas University has announced the awarding of scholarships to Columbia County students for the 2022-2023 academic year.
Arriuna French of Magnolia, a senior at Emerson High School, has been selected to receive the Scholastic Merit scholarship. This scholarship includes $1,500 per semester and has a four-year value of $12,000. French is the daughter of Alshronda French.
Corneisha Griffin of Magnolia, a senior at Emerson High School, has been selected to receive the Scholastic Merit scholarship. This scholarship includes $1,500 per semester and has a four-year value of $12,000. Griffin is the daughter of Camilla Griffin.
Aiden Mayfield of Emerson, a senior at Emerson High School, has been selected to receive the Blue and Gold Scholar scholarship. This scholarship includes $3,300 per semester and has a four-year value of $26,400. Mayfield is the son of Shane and Amber Mayfield.
Logan Reeves of Magnolia, a senior at Emerson High School, has been selected to receive the Presidential Distinguished scholarship. This scholarship includes $5,500 per semester and has a four-year value of $44,000. Reeves is the son of Richard and Tiffany Reeves.
Alexander Zorsch of Magnolia, a senior at Emerson High School, has been selected to receive the Valedictorian/Salutatorian scholarship. This scholarship includes $3,300 per semester and has a four-year value of $26,400. Zorsch is the son of Stephen and Jill Zorsch.
Brylie Crisp of Magnolia, a senior at Columbia Christian High School, has been selected to receive the SAU Collegiate scholarship. This scholarship includes $2,500 per semester and has a four-year value of $20,000. Crisp is the daughter of Matthew and Keisha Crisp.
Claudia Ray of Magnolia, a senior at Columbia Christian High School, has been selected to receive the Presidential Distinguished scholarship. This scholarship includes $5,500 per semester and has a four-year value of $44,000. Ray is the daughter of Andy and Rebecca Ray.
Garrett Waters of Willisville, a senior at Columbia Christian High School, has been selected to receive the University Excellence scholarship. This scholarship includes $4,500 per semester and has a four-year value of $36,000. Waters is the son of Ted and Gaye Waters.
Cage Arnold of Magnolia, a senior at Magnolia High School, has been selected to receive the Blue and Gold Scholar scholarship. This scholarship includes $3,300 per semester and has a four-year value of $26,400. Arnold is the son of Brian Arnold and Christina Arnold.
Tylaa Beraud of Magnolia, a senior at Magnolia High School, has been selected to receive the Scholastic Merit scholarship. This scholarship includes $1,500 per semester and has a four-year value of $12,000. Beraud is the daughter of Brenda Beraud and Cedric Beraud.
Jackson Boyd of Magnolia, a senior at Magnolia High School, has been selected to receive the Achievement scholarship. This scholarship includes $1,000 per semester and has a four-year value of $8,000. Boyd is the son of Michael Boyd and Jamie Boyd.
Emily Brigham of Waldo, a senior at Magnolia High School, has been selected to receive the SAU Collegiate scholarship. This scholarship includes $2,500 per semester and has a four-year value of $20,000. Brigham is the daughter of Deborah Farrer.
Caylea Brummett of Magnolia, a senior at Magnolia High School, has been selected to receive the Scholastic Merit scholarship. This scholarship includes $1,500 per semester and has a four-year value of $12,000. Brummett is the daughter of Christa Taylor Marsh and Dan Marsh.
Brianna Brummett of Magnolia, a senior at Magnolia High School, has been selected to receive the Scholastic Merit scholarship. This scholarship includes $1,500 per semester and has a four-year value of $12,000. Brummett is the daughter of Christa Taylor Marsh and Dan Marsh.
Thomas Campos-Diaz of Magnolia, a senior at Magnolia High School, has been selected to receive the Achievement scholarship. This scholarship includes $1,000 per semester and has a four-year value of $8,000. Campos-Diaz is the son of Tomas Campos and Liliana Campos.
Allyson Carter of Magnolia, a senior at Magnolia High School, has been selected to receive the Scholastic Merit scholarship. This scholarship includes $1,500 per semester and has a four-year value of $12,000. Carter is the daughter of Clay (Dustin) Carter and Julie Carter.
Allyson Chambliss of Magnolia, a senior at Magnolia High School, has been selected to receive the SAU Collegiate scholarship. This scholarship includes $2,500 per semester and has a four-year value of $20,000. Chambliss is the daughter of James Chambliss and Jaime Chambliss.
Shannon Coppersmith of Magnolia, a senior at Magnolia High School, has been selected to receive the University Excellence scholarship. This scholarship includes $4,500 per semester and has a four-year value of $36,000. Coppersmith is the daughter of Kurt J. Coppersmith and Jessica A. Coppersmith.
Alyson Cranston of Magnolia, a senior at Magnolia High School, has been selected to receive the University Excellence scholarship. This scholarship includes $4,500 per semester and has a four-year value of $36,000. Cranston is the daughter of William (Joey) Cranston, III and Angel Cranston.
Peyton Creech of Stamps, a senior at Magnolia High School, has been selected to receive the University Excellence scholarship. This scholarship includes $4,500 per semester and has a four-year value of $36,000. Creech is the son of Heather Creech and Ronald Creech.
Seth Edwards of Magnolia, a senior at Magnolia High School, has been selected to receive the University Excellence scholarship. This scholarship includes $4,500 per semester and has a four-year value of $36,000. Edwards is the son of Sheryl Edwards and Steve Edwards.
Tanner Edwards of Magnolia, a senior at Magnolia High School, has been selected to receive the Achievement scholarship. This scholarship includes $1,000 per semester and has a four-year value of $8,000. Edwards is the son of Jennifer Edwards and Scott Edwards.
Kaleigha Fielstra of McNeil, a senior at Magnolia High School, has been selected to receive the SAU Collegiate scholarship. This scholarship includes $2,500 per semester and has a four-year value of $20,000. Fielstra is the daughter of Amanda Fielstra.
Jasmine Fuller of Waldo, a senior at Magnolia High School, has been selected to receive the Scholastic Merit scholarship. This scholarship includes $1,500 per semester and has a four-year value of $12,000. Fuller is the daughter of Clint Fuller.
Riley Hall of Magnolia, a senior at Magnolia High School, has been selected to receive the Presidential Distinguished scholarship from Southern Arkansas University. This scholarship includes $5,500 per semester and has a four-year value of $44,000. Hall is the daughter of April Hodge and Danny F. Hodge III and Robert Hall.
Kierra Howell of Magnolia, a senior at Magnolia High School, has been selected to receive the Scholastic Merit scholarship. This scholarship includes $1,500 per semester and has a four-year value of $12,000. Howell is the daughter of Ciara Adams.
Jeremiah Hughes of Waldo, a senior at Magnolia High School, has been selected to receive the Achievement scholarship. This scholarship includes $1,000 per semester and has a four-year value of $8,000. Hughes is the son of Jill Ann Hughes and Jeremy Hughes.
Amarion Jermany of Magnolia, a senior at Magnolia High School, has been selected to receive the SAU Collegiate scholarship. This scholarship includes $2,500 per semester and has a four-year value of $20,000. Jermany is the son of Tocara Jermany and Tristan Shane Jermany.
Troi Kacsir of Magnolia, a senior at Magnolia High School, has been selected to receive the Presidential Distinguished scholarship from Southern Arkansas University. This scholarship includes $5,500 per semester and has a four-year value of $44,000. Kacsir is the daughter of Michael Kacsir and Wendi Kacsir.
Bailey Kelley of Waldo, a senior at Magnolia High School, has been selected to receive the Achievement scholarship. This scholarship includes $1,000 per semester and has a four-year value of $8,000. Kelley is the daughter of Tracy Woolfley and Andrew Woolfley.
Cade Key of Waldo, a senior at Magnolia High School, has been selected to receive the Presidential Distinguished scholarship. This scholarship includes $5,500 per semester and has a four-year value of $44,000. Key is the son of David (Tony) Key and Kelli Jo Key.
Kailee King of Magnolia, a senior at Magnolia High School, has been selected to receive the Achievement scholarship. This scholarship includes $1,000 per semester and has a four-year value of $8,000. King is the daughter of Kerry King and Ariana King.
Kelcy Lamkin of Buckner, a senior at Magnolia High School, has been selected to receive the SAU Collegiate scholarship. This scholarship includes $2,500 per semester and has a four-year value of $20,000. Lamkin is the daughter of Shelby Lamkin and Jeffrey Lamkin.
Maria Lopez Loera of Magnolia, a senior at Magnolia High School, has been selected to receive the Achievement scholarship. This scholarship includes $1,000 per semester and has a four-year value of $8,000. Lopez Loera is the daughter of Jose Belen and Maria Del Carmen Lopez.
Zachary Lout of McNeil, a senior at Magnolia High School, has been selected to receive the Scholastic Merit scholarship. This scholarship includes $1,500 per semester and has a four-year value of $12,000. Lout is the son of Rebecca Ganaway and Sonny Ganaway.
Rory Lowther of Magnolia, a senior at Magnolia High School, has been selected to receive the Presidential Distinguished scholarship from Southern Arkansas University. This scholarship includes $5,500 per semester and has a four-year value of $44,000. Lowther is the son of Rhaelene Lowther and Bryan Lowther.
Angelina Lule of Magnolia, a senior at Magnolia High School, has been selected to receive the Scholastic Merit scholarship. This scholarship includes $1,500 per semester and has a four-year value of $12,000. Lule is the daughter of Elba Lule.
Autumn McKenzie of Magnolia, a senior at Magnolia High School, has been selected to receive the Achievement scholarship. This scholarship includes $1,000 per semester and has a four-year value of $8,000. McKenzie is the daughter of Amanda Hartwell and Clayton Hartwell.
Hector Priche of McNeil, a senior at Magnolia High School, has been selected to receive the Scholastic Merit scholarship. This scholarship includes $1,500 per semester and has a four-year value of $12,000. Priche is the son of Bertha Rivera.
Gabriel Reyna Garcia of McNeil, a senior at Magnolia High School, has been selected to receive the SAU Collegiate scholarship. This scholarship includes $2,500 per semester and has a four-year value of $20,000. Reyna Garcia is the son of Juana Reyes.
Ruth Rivera of Magnolia, a senior at Magnolia High School, has been selected to receive the Scholastic Merit scholarship. This scholarship includes $1,500 per semester and has a four-year value of $12,000. Rivera is the daughter of Reyna E. Castro.
Shakayla Sears-Frazier of Magnolia, a senior at Magnolia High School, has been selected to receive the Scholastic Merit scholarship from Southern Arkansas University. This scholarship includes $1,500 per semester and has a four-year value of $12,000. Sears-Frazier is the daughter of Kesha Frazier and Cedric Sears.
Guadalupe Sorcia of Magnolia, a senior at Magnolia High School, has been selected to receive the Achievement scholarship. This scholarship includes $1,000 per semester and has a four-year value of $8,000. Sorcia is the daughter of Luis Estudillo and Guadalupe Vazquez.
Naomi Tchoungang of Magnolia, a senior at Magnolia High School, has been selected to receive the SAU Collegiate scholarship. This scholarship includes $2,500 per semester and has a four-year value of $20,000. Tchoungang is the daughter of Mimo Rose Lemdja.
Sara Lindy Westfall of Magnolia, a senior at Magnolia High School, has been selected to receive the Achievement scholarship. This scholarship includes $1,000 per semester and has a four-year value of $8,000. Westfall is the daughter of Jessica Stone and David Stone.
Aaliyah Willingham of Magnolia, a senior at Magnolia High School, has been selected to receive the Achievement scholarship. This scholarship includes $1,000 per semester and has a four-year value of $8,000. Willingham is the daughter of Angela Willingham.
Samantha Wilson of Magnolia, a senior at Magnolia High School, has been selected to receive the Top Ten Percent scholarship. This scholarship includes $3,300 per semester and has a four-year value of $26,400. Wilson is the daughter of Connie Wilson and Jason Wilson.
Taryn Young of Magnolia, a senior at Magnolia High School, has been selected to receive the Achievement scholarship. This scholarship includes $1,000 per semester and has a four-year value of $8,000. Young is the daughter of Tim Young and Jennifer Young.
Seleta Canterbury of Taylor, a senior at Taylor High School, has been selected to receive the Scholastic Merit scholarship. This scholarship includes $1,500 per semester and has a four-year value of $12,000. Canterbury is the daughter of Cindy and Richard Canterbury.
Alexis Clark of Magnolia, a senior at Taylor High School, has been selected to receive the Achievement scholarship. This scholarship includes $1,000 per semester and has a four-year value of $8,000. Clark is the daughter of Kadie and Cody Clark.
Brady Cranford of Taylor, a senior at Taylor High School, has been selected to receive the University Excellence scholarship. This scholarship includes $4,500 per semester and has a four-year value of $36,000. Cranford is the son of Shanna and Doug Cranford.
Carly Downs of Stamps, a senior at Taylor High School, has been selected to receive the Valedictorian/Salutatorian scholarship. This scholarship includes $3,300 per semester and has a four-year value of $26,400. Downs is the daughter of Dana and Bill Downs.
Madison Grace Higgins of Taylor, a senior at Taylor High School, has been selected to receive the Scholastic Merit scholarship. This scholarship includes $1,500 per semester and has a four-year value of $12,000. Higgins is the daughter of Cindy and Matthew Higgins.
Jackson Hoyle of Taylor, a senior at Taylor High School, has been selected to receive the Presidential Distinguished scholarship from Southern Arkansas University. This scholarship includes $5,500 per semester and has a four-year value of $44,000. Hoyle is the son of Christy and Scott Hoyle.
Lauran Lenard of Stamps, a senior at Taylor High School, has been selected to receive the Scholastic Merit scholarship. This scholarship includes $1,500 per semester and has a four-year value of $12,000. Lenard is the daughter of Carmen and Rex Lenard.
Joshua Lindsey of Taylor, a senior at Taylor High School, has been selected to receive the Leadership Incentive scholarship. This scholarship includes $3,300 per semester and has a two-year value of $13,200. Lindsey is the son of Melissan and Terry Lindsey.
Nate Nokes of Taylor, a senior at Taylor High School, has been selected to receive the University Excellence scholarship. This scholarship includes $4,500 per semester and has a four-year value of $36,000. Nokes is the son of Heather and Mac Nokes.
Samuel Rayburn of Stamps, a senior at Taylor High School, has been selected to receive the Achievement scholarship. This scholarship includes $1,000 per semester and has a four-year value of $8,000. Rayburn is the son of Jamie and Jon Rayburn.
Ethan Taylor of Taylor, a senior at Taylor High School, has been selected to receive the Blue and Gold Scholar scholarship. This scholarship includes $3,300 per semester and has a four-year value of $26,400. Taylor is the son of Mary Jo Woods and David Taylor.